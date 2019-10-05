(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
September 27
Donald Broomhall, 45, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of failure to stop or yield at a stop sign, DUI and possession of marijuana.
Amber Brummett, 32, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, false impersonation and a warrant.
Cynthia Collins, 42, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of trespassing and warrants.
Dennis Mitchell, 50, of Kiefer, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
September 28
Jim Maupin, 58, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of DUI, transporting an open container of alcohol and disobeying a traffic control device.
Douglas Trumbly, 56, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
September 29
Annette Dabbada, 49, was arrested on complaints of DUI and transporting an open container of alcohol.
Sarah Hellman, 27, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child.
Janet Frierson, 52, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Hillary Morris,31, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of obtaining money by fraud, failure to insure a motor vehicle and trespassing after being forbidden.
Matthew Degarmo,45, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of driving while impaired and DUI.
October 1
Cameron Holder, 24, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of trespassing and warrants.
Kalei Jason, 23, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
October 2
Channa Shelton, 34, of Sapulpa, was arrested on complaints of obtaining money by fraud, false impersonation, obstructing an officer, knowingly receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.
Christopher Thompson, 39, of Sapulpa, was arrested on complaints of obtaining money by fraud, false impersonation, obstructing an officer.
October 3
Angela Williams, 38, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Mackenzie Rodman, 18, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of possession of marijuana.
Kenneth Wynn, 53, of Cleveland, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
INCIDENTS
September 27
3:20 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 300 block of State Highway 97.
7:15 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 5300 block of S. Skylane Place.
7:48 a.m. 5100 block of S. 129th W. Avenue.
8:37 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 2500 block of S. River City Park Road.
10:11 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of W. Wekiwa Road. Complainant: Case Community Park.
11:31 a.m. Auto theft. 100 block of W. 4th Street North.
1:30 p.m. Assault. 300 block of W. 35th Street.
2:26 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
2:52 p.m. Threatening phone call. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:09 p.m. Auto theft. 200 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
4:32 p.m. Burglary. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
5:01 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
5:49 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
7:26 p.m. Vandalism. 800 block of N. 81st W. Avenue. Complainant: Blossom Day Care.
8:48 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
9:33 p.m. Burglary of auto. W. Alexander Boulevard. Complainant: Colton’s Steakhouse.
10:00 p.m. Auto theft. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
10:17 p.m. Runaway. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
10:29 p.m. Shots fired. 600 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
September 28
1:26 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
11:13 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. State Highway 97.
12:20 p.m. Assault. 400 block of E. Plaza Court.
1:11 p.m. Larceny. E. 2nd Street and North Adams Road.
4:00 p.m. Shots fired. 1100 block of N. Hickory Avenue.
4:49 p.m. Domestic. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
9:33 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3000 block of State Highway 97.
11:06 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
September 29
12:31 a.m. DUI. 3800 block of State Highway 97.
1:31 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 5000 block of S. Spruce Drive.
4:23 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4800 block of S. Nassau Circle.
4:45 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4600 block of S. 129th W. Avenue.
4:51 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4100 block of S. Redbud Drive.
7:45 a.m. Burglary of auto. 5300 block of S. Greenan Drive.
7:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 100 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
8:43 a.m. Burglary of auto. 5100 block of S. Greenan Drive. Complainant: Salvation Army.
9:25 a.m. Burglary of auto. 4900 block of S. Spruce Drive.
10:07 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 300 block of State Highway 97.
11:16 a.m. Domestic. W. 32nd Street.
12:25 Runaway. 600 block of W.
1:02 p.m. Burglary of auto. 1600 block of E. Old North Road.
2:22 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:01 p.m. Disturbance. 400 block of N. Main Street.
5:33 p.m. Larceny. 3800 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Tractor Supply.
5:55 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
6:57 p.m. Disturbance. 300 block of W. 2nd Street.
8:11 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:29 p.m. Assault. 300 block of W. 38th Street.
8:30 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
10:50 p.m. Domestic. 300 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
October 1
12:51 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 700 block of W. 29th Street.
1:39 a.m. Auto theft. 300 block of W. 32nd Street.
10:42 a.m. Child abuse.
11:14 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
12:32 p.m. Burglary. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
12:36 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QuikTrip.
1:07 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Main Street.
1:28 p.m. Fighting. 100 block of W. 4th Street North.
2:01 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 11000 block of W. Highway 64.
2:41 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
2:54 p.m. Trespassing. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Atwoods.
4:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
5:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
6:07 p.m. Domestic. 700 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
6:34 p.m. Burglary of auto. 3400 block of S. 113th Avenue West. Complainant: Crescent Café.
8:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 300 block of N. Garfield.
10:13 p.m. Larceny. E. 41st Street South.
10:20 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S. Highway 97.
October 2
2:20 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1200 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
10:15 a.m. Fraud. 100 block of E. 2nd Street. Complainant: World Finance.
11:01 a.m. Burglary of auto. 400 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
1:56 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 300 block of W. 33rd Place.
2:40 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of State Highway 97.
2:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 11000 block of W. Highway 64.
2:58 p.m. Child abuse.
9:02 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. E. 41st Street South.
9:08 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3200 block of S. 113th W. Avenue. Complainant: Pratt Library.
9:37 p.m. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
October 3
12:41 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
2:09 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
6:14 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 2500 block of State Highway 97.
9:17 a.m. Disturbance. 1000 block of N. Douglas Avenue.
9:32 a.m. Disturbance. 500 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
9:48 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of S. Wellston Park Road.
10:01 a.m. Drugs. 500 block of N. Adams Road.
11:21 a.m. Fraud. 200 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
11:26 a.m. Larceny. 3800 block of State Highway 97.
11:31 a.m. Trespassing. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
1:53 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Main Street.
2:31 p.m. Trespassing. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:08 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 7500 block of W. 41st Street. Complainant: TCC.
5:02 p.m. Disturbance. 500 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
8:32 p.m. Disturbance. 500 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.