(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
September 20
Devin Rister, 31, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Kalei Jason, 23, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of failure to remain at a property damage accident, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Brent Sloan, 28, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of obstructing an officer, larceny from a house, knowingly receiving stolen property and failure to remain at a property damage accident.
Kimberly Davis, 51, of Collinsville, was arrested on a complaint of embezzlement.
September 21
Ely Amerson, 35, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Alex Walker, 49, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of actual physical control and possession of a controlled substance.
Lacy Slankard, 31, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of resisting arrest, driving while suspended, revoked or canceled and DUI.
Danny Duvall, 58, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of driving while suspended, revoked or canceled.
September 22
Anthony Mounger, 27, of Sapulpa, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Jose Ponce, 32, of Sapulpa, was arrested on a complaint of public intoxication.
September 23
Jacqueline Ibarra, 37, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.
Hilary Wagar, 27, of Collinsville, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Dustin Moore, 34, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Phillip Patterson, 43, of Oklahoma City, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
September 24
Michael Guard, 46, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Stormy Parris, 42, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Misti Bailey, 33, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
September 25
15-year-old cited for possession of tobacco by a minor.
Gauge Dill, 19, of Sapulpa, was arrested on a complaint of reckless conduct with a firearm.
Andy Santiago, 22, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
September 26
Lance Criner, 43, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
INCIDENTS
September 20
2:14 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
6:13 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 600 block of W. 41st Street South.
7:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 11000 block of W. Highway 51.
8:48 a.m. Disturbance. 1300 block of N. Main Street.
10:10 a.m. Fraud. 500 block of W. Trinidad Drive.
10:40 a.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
11:43 a.m. DUI. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
12:17 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1800 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
12:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 2500 block of State Highway 97.
12:51 p.m. Fraud. 900 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
1:00 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
1:18 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of N. Washington Avenue. Complainant: Shamrock.
2:05 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
3:45 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious.200 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
4:19 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road. Complainant: Little Caesar’s Pizza.
4:41 p.m. Threats. 4900 block of S. Barr Drive.
4:44 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 5100 block of S. 129th W. Avenue.
5:14 p.m. Larceny. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
6:14 p.m. Domestic. 5300 block of S. Barr Drive.
6:45 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
8:13 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue. Complainant: Touch of Sun.
9:25 p.m. Disturbance. 8000 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
10:39 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
September 21
12:20 a.m. Disturbance. 7800 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
12:35 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 8700 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard.
1:28 a.m. Disturbance. 1100 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
3:27 a.m. Auto theft. W. 31st Street South.
6:43 a.m. Domestic. 5500 block of S. Everett Place.
9:06 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 1800 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
10:47 a.m. Larceny. 500 block of E. Plaza Court. Complainant: Dollar General.
12:46 p.m. DUI. 8100 block of W. Highway 412.
2:18 p.m. Disturbance. 600 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
3:57 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of N. Oakridge Drive.
5:18 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
7:24 p.m. Vandalism. 3700 block of S. Nassau Avenue.
7:32 p.m. Larceny. 7800 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
10:00 p.m. Domestic. 100 block of W. 55th Street South.
10:44 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
11:22 p.m. Child abuse.
September 22
2:24 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 700 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
10:20 a.m. Destruction of property. 700 block of W. 41st Street. Complainant: Apollo Car Wash.
12:17 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
1:37 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S. Lake Drive. Complainant: Magnuson Hotel.
4:46 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:11 p.m. Fraud. 5500 block of State Highway 97.
8:21 p.m. Threats. 100 block of W. Seward Avenue.
9:02 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of W. Alexander Boulevard. Complainant: Aldi.
September 23
12:43 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
3:52 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Adams Road. Complainant: Charles Page High School.
6:33 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
6:50 a.m. Burglary of auto. 800 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
9:16 a.m. Burglary of auto. 4900 block of S. Redbud Drive.
12:27 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
12:42 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Cox Cash Saver.
1:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
2:26 p.m. Larceny. 1600 block of N. Old North Place.
3:06 p.m. Domestic. 4800 block of S. Bahama Avenue.
3:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. E. 41st Street South.
3:24 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of W. Prattwood Circle.
3:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
3:44 p.m. Disturbance. 1000 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
4:44 p.m. Disturbance. 700 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
5:34 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
5:43 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
6:06 p.m. Burglary of auto. 300 block of W. 49th Street.
6:13 p.m. Destruction of property. 5200 block of S. Greenan Drive.
6:16 p.m. ID theft. 600 block of N. Oakridge Drive.
9:01 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 8700 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard.
9:48 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of W. Alexander Boulevard. Complainant: Aldi.
10:07 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of W. Trinidad Drive.
11:04 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. Wilson Avenue. Complainant: KFC.
September 25
12:12 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of W. Angus Drive.
1:36 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
6:43 a.m. Auto theft. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Budget Inn.
9:32 a.m. Vandalism. 200 block of S. Woodland Drive.
10:20 a.m. Larceny. 500 block of E. Plaza Court. Complainant: Dollar General.
10:30 a.m. Disturbance. 300 block of W. 32nd Place.
11:39 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 5600 block of S. 129th W. Avenue.
1:29 p.m. Disturbance. State Highway 97.
3:52 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:21 p.m. DUI. 600 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
4:27 p.m. Larceny. 5200 block of Bahama Avenue.
5:50 p.m. Threats. 400 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
6:21 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
6:37 p.m. Destruction of property. 3400 block of S. Rolling Oaks Drive.
7:01 p.m. Shots fired. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
7:48 p.m. Threats. 600 block of W. 46th Street.
7:53 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:11 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Dollar Tree.
8:28 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
9:44 p.m. Larceny. 1600 block of W. 4th Street.
10:28 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of N. Highway 97-T.
10:30 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
September 26
2:10 a.m. Burglary of auto. 1000 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
7:02 a.m. Auto theft. 1300 block of N. Main Street.
7:17 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. State Highway 97 and Highway 51.
8:12 a.m. Burglary of auto. 1000 block of N. Birch Avenue.
9:11 a.m. Burglary of auto. 1000 block of N. Birch Avenue.
9:35 a.m. Burglary of auto. 1300 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
10:11 a.m. Auto theft. 1300 block of N. Main Street.
10:48 a.m. Burglary of auto. 1300 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
11:48 a.m. Larceny. 100 block of N. Main Street.
1:37 p.m. Vandalism. 400 block of E. 6th Street.
2:09 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
2:40 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
2:43 p.m. Burglary of auto. 700 block of N. Birch Avenue.
11:50 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
11:51 p.m. Vandalism. 300 block of W. 10th Street.