(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
September 13
15-year-old , of Sand Springs, arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco by a minor and possession of paraphernalia.
Ronald Miller, 24, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of trespassing.
Starla Daniels, 47, was arrested on complaints of prohibited begging and obstructing an officer.
Britany K. Marshall, 30, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of DUI.
Christopher Howard, 43, of Sand Springs,was arrested on complaints of driving while suspended or revoked, improper tag, failure to insure and warrants.
September 14
Preston heatham, 33, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of warrants.
John Burger, 34, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny from a retailer and warrants.
September 15
Elijah Carmack, 31, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Hollie M. Jones, 36, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Jasmine Hart, 25, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny from a retailer and possession of a forged instrument.
Marcus Mayberry Jr., 30, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny from a retailer, possession of forged instruments and warrants.
Waylon Johnson, 29, of Tulsa, was arrested.
September 16
Brian Fox, 32, of Sapulpa, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, illegal entry on private property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Linzy Earles, 28, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Brian Bamford, 38, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Jynnifer Barrett , 34, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
September 17
Ronald Miller, 24, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden and public intoxication.
Dustin Moore, 34, was arrested on a complaint of public intoxication.
Tyler Niemann, 27, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
James Kelly, 40, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of failure to yield at a stop sign, failure to remain at injury accident, failure to remain at a property damage accident and warrants.
15-year-old, of Sand Springs, arrested.
September 18
Marqwesha Davis, 29, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing and warrants.
September 19
Todd Rabior, 60, of Mannford, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Miguel Torres, 60, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of public intoxication.
INCIDENTS
September 14
2:46 a.m. Trespassing. 300 block of W. 2nd Street.
3:38 a.m. Disturbance. 1100 block of E. 8th Street.
3:47 a.m. DUI. 200 block of State Highway 97.
6:06 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
10:44 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. E. 10th Street North and N. Main Street.
10:56 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
12:37 p.m. Violating a protective order. 800 block of N. Cedar Avenue.
1:10 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. S. 129th W. Avenue and W. Wekiwa Road.
6:04 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
6:24 p.m. Disturbance. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
7:11 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
7:20 p.m. Disturbance. 800 block of N. Oakridge Drive.
8:25 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:16 p.m. Larceny. 3300 block of S. Nassau Avenue.
8:43 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
10:53 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
September 15
12:10 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
1:48 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of W. Jamaica Drive.
3:16 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3200 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
5:00 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of N. Grant Avenue.
6:39 a.m. Trespassing. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QT.
10:05 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of W. Wekiwa Road. Complainant: Case Community Park.
10:58 a.m. Child abuse.
11:05 a.m. Domestic. 4200 block of S. Sunglo Parkway Boulevard.
11:26 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of S. Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
12:25 p.m. Larceny. 900 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
5:21 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
8:57 p.m. Disturbance. 1100 block of E. Forest Drive.
11:48 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
September 16
12:25 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
1:42 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of E. Plaza Court. Complainant: Taco Bueno.
2:03 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 4600 block of State Highway 97.
2:19 a.m. Pedestian suspicious. 300 block of S. Main Street.
2:43 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
11:20 a.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
1:13 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:13 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
4:20 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Washington Avenue.
4:25 p.m. Assault. 500 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
5:20 p.m. Drugs. 700 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
5:44 p.m. Disturbance. 4300 block of Sunburst West.
6:41 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
8:12 p.m. Disturbance. 1000 block of N. Douglas Avenue.
8:19 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
9:01 p.m. Destruction of property. 3900 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Dollar Tree.
9:27 p.m. Disturbance. 100 block of N. Grant Avenue.
11:47 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QuikTrip.
September 17
12:13 a.m. Larceny. E. 41st Street.
1:56 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QT.
2:13 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
2:50 a.m. Disturbance. W. 41st Street South.
4:59 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
5:00 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
5:44 a.m. Destruction of property. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
9:02 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 8100 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard.
10:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 600 block of N. Main Street.
11:53 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of W. Morrow Road. Complainant: O’Reilly Auto Parts.
1:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
2:50 p.m. Disturbance. W. 41st Street South.
4:09 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of E. 2nd Street North.
4:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3400 block of State Highway 97.
8:50 p.m. Disturbance. 500 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
10:08 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
10:17 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road. Complainant: Charlie’s Chicken.
10:22 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 700 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
September 18
1:10 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
1:47 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
6:13 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 5900 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard.
8:28 a.m. Burglary of auto. 500 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
10:51 a.m. Disturbance. 1600 block of E. Old North Road.
11:59 a.m. DUI. E. 41st Street. Complainant: QuikTrip.
12:22 p.m. Larceny. E. 32nd Street South.
12:30 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of S. Wellston Park Road. Complainant: Hargrove.
3:36 p.m. Disturbance. 5500 block of S. Everett Place.
4:24 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:40 p.m. Disturbance. 600 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
5:44 p.m. Violate a PO. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
6:12 p.m. Harassment. 500 block of N. Washington Avenue.
8:15 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Carl’s Jr.
8:45 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of N. 6th Street.
9:06 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
10:07 p.m. Domestic. 400 block of W. 44th Street.
11:52 p.m. Disturbance. 4300 block of S. Rustic Road.
September 19
1:48 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
8:04 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 400 block of N. Main Street.
8:45 a.m. Larceny. 500 block of N. Grant Avenue. Complainant: Assembly of God.
10:25 a.m. Sexual assault. 700 block of N. Grant Avenue.
11:03 a.m. Disturbance. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Budget Inn.
11:20 a.m. Vandalism. 400 block of W. 6th Street North.
12:04 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 7800 block of W. 7th Street South.
12:07 p.m. Burglary of auto. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
2:32 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1200 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
2:42 p.m. Disturbance. S. 129th W. Avenue and W. Wekiwa Road.
3:26 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:22 p.m. Domestic. 200 block of S. Adams. Complainant: Kum and Go.
4:34 p.m. Assault. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:59 p.m. Burglary of auto. 500 block of N. Industrial Avenue.
5:25 p.m. Domestic. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Atwoods.
7:17 p.m. Disturbance. 2900 block of S. Maple Drive.
7:58 p.m. Disturbance. State Highway 97. Complainant: McDonald’s.
10:22 p.m. Disturbance. 300 block of E. 2nd Street. Complainant: Reality Fitness.
10:36 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of E. 4th Street. Complainant: Charles Page Library.