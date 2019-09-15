(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
September 6
Starla Daniels, 47, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
September 7
Vance Horsechief III, 44, of Pawnee,
Naoma Potter,48, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of receiving stolen property, possessing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.
Sunshine Scott, 39, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of forged instruments.
Timothy Hagan, 33, of Bartlesville, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
September 8
Brennan Davis, 23, of Broken Arrow, was arrested on a complaint of second-degree burglary.
Jennifer Ramsey, 35, of Broken Arrow, was arrested on a complaint of driving while impaired.
September 9
Alissa Leclair, 40, of Coweta, was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery.
September 10
Juvenile arrested.
September 11
Juvenile arrested.
September 12
Juvenile arrested.
INCIDENTS
September 6
5:10 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QuikTrip.
8:21 a.m. Vandalism. 400 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
10:37 a.m. Fraud. 100 block of W. Morrow Road.
12:05 p.m. Larceny. 3900 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Hibbett Sports.
3:15 p.m. Trespassing. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. W. Highway 51 and State Highway 97.
6:30 p.m. Disturbance. 600 block of N. Grant Avenue.
6:35 p.m. Disturbance. 400 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
6:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-leaving the scene. 700 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
8:22 p.m. Larceny. 500 block of E. Plaza Court.
11:38 p.m. Fighting. 200 block of State Highway 97.
September 7
1:29 a.m. Auto theft. 4900 block of S. Spruce Drive.
4:33 a.m. Vehicle check. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:37 a.m. Burglary of auto. 100 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
9:26 a.m. DUI. 4100 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
10:07 a.m. Burglary. 1300 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
12:43 p.m. Shots fired. 500 block of N. Oakridge Drive.
2:12 p.m. Larceny. 500 block of E. Plaza Court. Complainant: Dollar General.
2:24 p.m. Disturbance. 2600 block of S. Maple Drive.
5:17 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
6:40 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
7:55 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of W. 43rd Street.
8:19 p.m. Disturbance. 400 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
9:56 p.m. Larceny. 3600 block of S. 74th W. Court.
11:30 p.m. Vandalism. W. 31st Street South.
September 8
12:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident—leaving scene
12:39 a.m. Disturbance. 700 block of E. 11th Street North.
1:07 a.m. Disturbance. 300 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
3:42 a.m. Trespassing. E. 41st Street South.
5:15 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of N. Grant Avenue.
5:34 p.m. Assault. 1000 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
5:50 p.m. DUI. 11000 block of W. Highway 64.
6:46 p.m. Shots fired. 5800 block of S. 138th W. Avenue.
7:05 p.m. Auto theft. 1000 block of N. Washington Avenue.
7:52 p.m. Fighting. 1800 block of N. McKinley
9:00 p.m. Assault. 3300 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
September 9
4:29 a.m. Sexual assault. 700 block of N. Greenview Circle.
12:17 p.m. Sexual Assault. 500 block of N. Adams Road.
12:51 p.m. Vandalism. 800 block of N. 81st W. Avenue. Complainant: Blossom Day Care.
3:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-leaving the scene. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:11 p.m. Disturbance. 4800 block of S. Bahama Avenue.
3:24 p.m. Larceny. W. 41st Street. Complainant: Church That Matters.
3:48 p.m. Burglary. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
4:07 p.m. Disturbance. State Highway 97.
4:08 p.m. Missing person. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:23 p.m. Domestic. 100 block of W. 54th Street South.
5:15 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
8:44 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S. Lake Drive.
10:13 p.m. Domestic. 700 block of N. Main Street.
September 11
7:18 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S. Lake Drive.
9:49 a.m. Disturbance. 1200 block of E. Pecan Street.
12:24 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
1:08 p.m. Harassment. 1700 block of E. Holly Avenue.
1:34 p.m. Fraud. W. 41st Street South. Complainant: Sullivan’s Body Shop.
2:06 p.m. Disturbance. 300 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
5:14 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
5:55 p.m. Fraud. 400 block of W. Trinidad Drive.
8:32 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
9:01 p.m. Larceny. 500 block of E. Plaza Court.
September 12
7:30 a.m. Drugs. 700 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue. Complainant: Garfield Elementary.
9:40 a.m. Motor vehicle accident-leaving the scene. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
10:25 a.m. Larceny. 4500 block of S. Stevens Avenue.
2:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 1700 block of E. Park Road. Complainant: CAP Tulsa.
3:55 p.m. Harassment. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 800 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
5:05 p.m. Auto theft. 100 block of W. 5th Street North.
7:29 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of W. Morrow Road. Complainant: O’Reilly Auto Parts.
11:03 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.