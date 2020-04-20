The parishioners of St. Patrick Catholic Church really miss their priest, Father Todd Nance, and they let him know it.
The catholic church held a “Miss You” parade Friday, April 17 at the church and over 20 cars drove by, waving, honking their horns, and giving gifts to Nance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, churches are closed, and it has been weeks since the church members have seen their beloved priest, in person.
Parishioner Julie Nichols said the surprise parade was planned by Nancy Alley who made phone calls and sent emails to the church congregants, setting up the event.
“Father Todd has been very lonely without his church family gathering,” Nichols said. “He couldn't even go visit either one of our deacons -- Bob Garrett and Todd Slezak -- who have both been recently released from the hospital. He can't visit his shut-in people because of the quarantine. We miss him and apparently he also misses his congregation. We had a pretty good turn out for a Friday night. It was hard to plan without him finding out.”
Church members were honking their horns, making all kinds of noise, and Nance had a cowbell and could answer right back at them.
“I had (the cowbell) for me to ring,” Alley said. “But I took video so I gave it to Father Todd to ring when people came by. (It was) just a fun noise-maker to let (the congregation) know he cared.”
Alley had a feeling that Nance missed his church family, and she knew that his church family missed him. She started making phone calls and the ball started rolling on the parade.
Also, thanks to equipment borrowed from HillSpring Church, Nance has been able to record and post services online and parishioners can watch it from home due to the virus outbreak. He was also able to do special services for Holy Week and Easter Sunday.