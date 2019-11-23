A Sand Springs woman fled from her home in the middle of the night after a man broke in and barricaded himself in the house.
In the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 23, Sand Springs police were called to the 1000 block of Garfield in regards to a break in.
According to Capt. Todd Enzbrenner, Rex Pedigo, 32, allegedly broke into a house on Garfield and the homeowner ran out of the house. Pedigo then barricaded himself in and was armed with a knife. He refused to surrender when police arrived, according to Enzbrenner.
The SWAT team, comprised of several local police departments, including Sand Springs, was called to the residence and the standoff lasted from 2:30 to 4:45 a.m.
A K9 unit was deployed into the home and Pedigo surrender and was taken into custody. The K9 unit was from the Sapulpa Police Department.
Sand Springs Police have not speculated as to why Pedigo allegedly broke into the house but said drugs might have been a factor.
Enzbrenner said he doesn’t believe there was any connection to the Pedigo and the victim, and the break-in was random.
Court records show that Pedigo has been arrested on complaints of burglary in the past.
Pedigo was taken to the hospital for treatment and should be charged when he is released, according to police.