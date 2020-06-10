Central
Arcadia: May 31. Elevation normal, water 73 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait and punch bait around points, rocks and shallows. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around points, riprap and rocks. Largemouth bass fair on flukes, jigs and plastic baits around standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 1. Elevation below normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: June 1. Elevation normal, water 75 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass and white bass good on Alabama rigs, in-line spinnerbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait, shad and worms along channels, main lake, riprap and shorelines. Walleye fair on jigs and worms along channels. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: June 1. Elevation normal, water 76 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500.Striped bass hybrids excellent on chicken liver, crawfish, flukes and shrimp in the main lake and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and sunfish below the dam, in the main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 2. Elevation normal, water 75 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and worms below the dam and in the main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: June 1. Elevation below normal, water 75 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, shrimp and worms around points, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: May 28. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and along the dam. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: May 28. Elevation normal, water 73 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures in coves, around docks, rocks and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Chandler: May 28. Elevation normal, water 73 and stained. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Flathead catfish slow on live bait and sunfish around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on live bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: May 31. Elevation above normal, water upper 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, along creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 73 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. The lake is still experiencing flooded conditions. Many public access locations are closed due to high water. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs and in-line spinnerbaits in the main lake and around points. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures along shallows. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 31. Elevation above normal, water low 70s and murky. The lake is several feet above normal elevation with a lot of debris in the northern half of the lake due to recent rains and inflow from the Elk, Spring and Neosho rivers. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, shorelines and in coves. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth and in coves. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait below the dam, around brush structure, docks, shorelines and in coves. Catfish and white bass are being caught in good numbers below the dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 77 and clear. Largemouth bass good on flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along creek channels, flats, inlet, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Bluegill excellent on hair jigs, jigs and worms along shorelines, shallows and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, creek channels, dam, flats, main lake, points, riprap, rocks and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 30. Elevation dropping, water 68 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along river channel, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: June 1. Elevation 9 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms along flats, river mouth, rocks and shallows. Striped bass hybrids and striped bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam. Crappie and white bass good on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows, slabs, spoons and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and topwater lures along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. White bass fair on small lures around points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. River flow is still 3500 CFS around the clock and Tenkiller is currently 10 ft. above normal. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: June 1. Elevation normal, water 76 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and live bait around brush structure, docks and dam. Bass good on spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush piles and weed beds. Catfish fair on worms, shad, dough bait and sunfish along weed beds and brush structure. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Blue catfish and white bass good on shad below the dam and in the main lake. White bass and crappie fair on sassy shad below the dam and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by David Clay, game warden stationed in Nowata County.
Skiatook: May 31. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live bait and spoons at 10-20 ft. in the main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and around bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: May 31. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and plastic baits in the discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and plastic baits at 10-20 ft. along flats and main lake. All saugeye less than 18 inches in length must be released immediately. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: May 31. Elevation normal, water upper 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around points and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: May 31. Elevation rising, water 70s and murky. The lake continues to rise. Boaters should use caution while traveling around the lake keeping an eye out for debris and hidden obstructions due to rising lake levels. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, shallows and shorelines. Those after bass have found success using plastic crawdads and brush hogs as well as other lures. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Flathead catfish fair on live bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, points and river channel. Anglers were having success catfishing flathead catfish on juglines along the river channel and in coves. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along creek channels, flats and weed beds. Flathead catfish excellent on live shad and sunfish below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: May 29. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Walleye and white bass good on crankbaits and lipless baits in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: June 1. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on live bait along the rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on topwater lures while surfacing. Catfish good on trotlines baited with cut bait and stinkbait on the north side. Crappie fair on small jigs around the fishing dock. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: June 2. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on hotdogs, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms along creek channels, discharge and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows below the dam, in coves, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
Southeast
Arbuckle: June 1. Elevation 1 1/3 ft. above normal, water clear to stained up creeks. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes and worms in the main lake. Smallmouth bass being caught on topwater lures. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles and good around docks. White bass good on grubs, topwater lures and swimbaits. Bluegill excellent. Channel catfish fair on dead minnows and sponge baits. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: June 2. Elevation normal, water 68 and slightly stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along channels, river channel and below falls behind current breaks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and worms around brush structure and river channel. Smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits along the river channel, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: May 29. Elevation 9 ft. above normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, small mouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: May 29. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky near the mouth. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits along riprap, rocks, standing timber and in coves. White bass excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live bait and small lures along the dam, in the main lake and deep water drop-off particularly near Porum Landing and Longtown. Blue and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: May 29. Elevation above normal, water 62 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: May 31. Elevation normal, water 83 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms along creek channels and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County
Lower Mountain Fork: May 29. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: May 29. Elevation above normal, water 73 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, drop-shots and Ned rigs in coves, around points, river channel and rocks. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows and jigs along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: May 26. Elevation above normal, water 73 and stained. Smallmouth bass fair on jigs and minnows along flats, main lake, riprap and in coves. Crappie and white bass good on minnows in the main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: May 29. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures around standing timber and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 29. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie fair on goldfish, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, along shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: May 29. Elevation above normal, water 71. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: May 29. Elevation normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass excellent on grubs, live shad and sassy shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Striper fishing is red hot right now, anglers using live shad have been having the best results. Anglers using artificial baits are doing well in early mornings and late evenings, look for working birds on windblown points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad around docks, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Nice blue cats are being caught from fish cleaning stations on cut bait and other legally obtained fish parts. White bass fair on jigs, minnows and topwater lures along creek channels, main lake, points and shorelines. White bass are being caught off of Fobb Bottom banks using ghost minnows. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: May 29. Elevation above normal, water 74 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Altus-Lugert: May 26. Elevation below normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks and in coves. Walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: May 31. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on worms below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait in the main lake and around points. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: May 26. Elevation normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and Saugeye good trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 8-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: May 26. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water low to mid-70s and extremely stirred up. Spillway is open and running. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Walleye and saugeye fair on crankbaits along the dam, riprap and spillway. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.