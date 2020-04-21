Central
Arcadia: April 14. Elevation above normal, water 61 and turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs in coves, along riprap and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms along the river mouth. Saugeye good on crankbaits, minnows and worms around points, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: April 13. Elevation below normal, water mid-60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits along flats, points and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad along the inlet, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: April 14. Elevation normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth and white bass good on jerk baits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, hotdogs, punch bait, shad and worms in coves, around docks and riprap. Walleye slow. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: April 14. Elevation above normal, water 63 and turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids good on chicken liver, crawfish, flukes and shrimp in the main lake and tailwater. Channel and blue catfish excellent on cut bait along the tailwater. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: April 12. Elevation above normal, water 60 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: April 13. Lake is closed until further notice. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: April 12. Elevation above normal, water 57 and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinner baits around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on stinkbait and worms around standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: April 10. Elevation normal, water upper 50sto low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around standing timber and in coves. Largemouth bass good on minnows, jigs and spinnerbaits in coves. Fish are moving into shallows to spawn. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: April 13. Elevation above normal, water 49 and murky. The air temperature drop has caused the lake temperature to fall as well. All fishing is variable day to day. Please continue to follow https://lcb.okstate.edu/ for the most up to date information on lake openings due to COVID-19. Saugeye slow on flukes, jigs, lipless baits and sassy shad along the dam, main lake and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along shorelines. Report submitted y Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: April 12. Elevation above normal, water 57and muddy. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, dam, docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: April 12. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live bait, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, shorelines and riprap. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, tailwater and in coves. Bluegill fair on jigs and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: April 12. Elevation rising, water low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. The lake level is on the rise due to recent spring showers and a steady flow out of Spavinaw Creek and Beaty Creek. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, in coves, around docks, rocks and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, live bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, riprap, rocks, spillway, creek channels and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: April 13. Elevation above normal, water 62 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live shad, minnows, sassy shad and spoons along river channels. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 12. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water low 60s and murky due to spring rains. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, in coves, docks, points, riprap, rocks and weed beds. Largemouth bass seem to prefer plastic baits and Alabama rigs. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, in coves, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Paddlefish activity is fair and beginning to increase along the Neosho River and Grand River. White bass good on jigs below Pensacola Dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 13. Elevation normal, water 62 and murky. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats, points and weed beds. Bluegill fair on crickets, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 13. Elevation normal, water 57 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on minnows, jigs and sassy shad below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: April 12. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass good on hair jigs and minnows along creek channels, river channel and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, in coves and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: April 12. Elevation 5 3/4 ft. above normal, water 60 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Crappie fair on grubs , jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs at 10-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, tailwaters and in coves. White bass, striped bass hybrids and walleye good on crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, sassy shad, shad and tube jigs below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 9. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and small lures along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 10. Elevation above normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Water is still high and fishing is slow. Water is running 9,000 CFS at the time of this report. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: April 12. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, shallows and at 2-6 ft. in creeks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and standing timber. Blue catfish excellent on chicken liver and shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: April 11. Elevation above normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs at 5-10 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: April 13. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Crappie and saugeye fair on minnows along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: April 12. Elevation normal, water lower 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: April 12. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. The lake level is returning to normal but remains murky with some debris still causing hazards. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs and small lures along channels. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 13. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels and river channel. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: April 11. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass and striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits and jigs along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: April 13. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water mid-50s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. White bass slow to fair on live bait. Striped bass hybrids slow on slabs and live bait in deep water. Walleye fair on live bait near rocks on the dam. Catfish fair on stinkbait along the north side of the lake. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: April 13. Elevation above normal, water stained to clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, in coves and discharge. Channel catfish slow on dough bait along channels, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
Southeast
Arbuckle: April 14. Elevation normal, water 61 and clearing. Frequent fronts and rain have slowed the fishing. The water is clearing but fishing is mostly slow. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and in coves. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.
Blue River: April 14. Elevation above normal, water 62 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along creek channels and channels. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and flukes around brush structure, creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: April 10. Elevation above normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits along flats, around points and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and shallows. White bass good along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: April 10. Elevation above normal, water turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs in coves, creek channels, along rocks and shallows. White bass good on crickets, grasshoppers, jigs, small lures and worms along creek channels, rocks, sandbars, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hotdogs, shad and sunfish below the dam, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: April 10. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html.Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main l ake, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: April 13. Elevation normal, water 67 and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and shrimp in coves, inlet and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: April 10. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: April 10. Elevation normal, water 62. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and in coves. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad along creek channels, flats and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: April 10. Elevation above normal, water 65 and clear. White bass good on crankbaits and jigs along the north end of the lake. Smallmouth bass good on jigs along shallows. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: April 10. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and worms in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on hotdogs and punch bait along channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 10. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along channels, in coves, flats, riprap, river channel, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: April 14. Elevation below normal, water 63. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, flats, points, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: April 10. Elevation normal, water 55 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Lake fishing has picked up the last week, fish have moved into spring patterns. Striped bass good on live shad and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and river mouth. Striper fishing has been good where clean water is present. Early morning striper have been hitting plastics beneath working birds as well as windblown points. Fresh caught shad have been producing fish. Striper have been stacking near Soldier Creek, bait and sassy shad have been producing bites. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Crappie are in the staging phase of spawn in 15 ft. of water near brush and other structure. White has been a key color in catching crappie. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are near the river mouths biting on whole or cut gizzard shad in 8-20 ft. of water. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in
Wister: April 10. Elevation below normal, water 62 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along channels, points, shorelines and in coves. Blue and channel catfish god on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs and stinkbait below the dam, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Altus-Lugert: April 13. Elevation below normal, water upper 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs along the river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Channel catfish good on punch bait, stinkbait and worms along the river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: April 12. Elevation rising, water 50s and murky. Three floodgates are open 1/2 ft. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and shad around points and main lake. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: April 14. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: April 12. Elevation rising, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on dough bait and punch bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: April 13. Water 56. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair trolling crankbaits, jigs and minnows in the main lake and around points.
Waurika: April 13. Elevation above normal, water low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad and shad along the dam, main lake and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.
