Central
Arcadia: June 15. Elevation normal, water 83 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs and live bait along channels, dam, points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 15. Elevation below normal, water upper 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Channel catfish good on cut bait and shrimp along riprap. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: June 16. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs and worms along channels and in the main lake. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. White bass and walleye slow on minnows, sassy shad and worms along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: June 16. Elevation normal, water 85 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids good on chicken liver, flukes, sassy shad and shrimp in the main lake and along shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, minnows and worms along riprap and shorelines. Bluegill good on crickets and worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 14. Elevation below normal, water 81 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and plastic baits around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs along channels and dam. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: June 16. Elevation below normal, water 84 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits and plastic worms around brush structure. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County
Northeast
Bell Cow: June 15. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 15. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremey Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: June 16. Elevation normal, water upper 70s and murky. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms around docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, crickets, dough bait, stinkbait and worms in coves, along creek channels, main lake, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: June 14. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, top water and worms around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on dough bait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, dam and rocks. Bluegill sunfish good on small lures and worms around brush structure, dam, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 14. Elevation normal, water high 60’s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad and worms below the dam and around river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 16. Elevation normal, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, docks, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel and in coves. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. The water remains clear and white bass are being caught in good numbers at creek mouths. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 12. Elevation normal, water 82 with 1 ft. visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish, live bait and shad around main lake, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on plastics and top water around rocks and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait and trolling crankbaits and other small lures around main lake, points and windy points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 16. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. The lake is clearing up but still remains murky. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around docks, rocks, shallows, shorelines and in coves. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth and in coves. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are being caught in good numbers. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 14. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around flats, shallows and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 14. Elevation below average, water 74 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 14. Elevation above average, water high 60’s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and around river channel and rocks. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brushes structure, docks and shorelines. Bow fishing has been very productive in the tailwaters below the dam near the metal footbridge. Plenty of gar and carp opportunity. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: June 14. Elevation 4 3/4 ft. above normal and dropping, water 70s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, worms and noodling below the dam, around main lake, riprap, shallows and shorelines. White bass, striped hybrid bass and crappie good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, minnows and shad below the dam, around main lake, points, riprap and bridges. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 11. Elevation above average. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastics around shorelines and weed beds. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Bluegill sunfish good on crickets and small lures around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: June 12. Elevation above average, water clear and 62. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around watts area. River flow is 3700 CFS around the clock but Tenkiller elevation has come down. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: June 14. Elevation above average, water low 80’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits and plastics around main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Blue catfish slow on live shad and shrimp below the dam and around flats. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: June 13. Elevation normal, water clear and in the 80s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped hybrid bass and white bass good on cut bait, live shad, shad and spoons at 10-20 ft. around the main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on jigs and plastics around brush structure and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: June 15. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye and white bass slow on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: June 14. Elevation normal, water low 70’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and swimbaits around shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: June 14. Elevation above average, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait and plastics around brush structure, flats, points and standing timber. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad and sunfish around channels, coves and river channel. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, river channel and standing timber. Fishing slowed with the water levels dropping but have begun to pick back up with the lake leveling out. Anglers have been finding success located largemouth in and around brush structures. Catfishing has been good trolling or fishing near channels with live bait. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 14. Elevation normal, water 73 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, around flats and main lake. Flathead catfish good on snagging and sunfish below the dam. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: June 12. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Walleye good on crankbaits around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: June 15. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Catfish fair on trotlines along the north side. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair in deep water near the dam. Walleye fair to good on worms. Bass fair on artificial lures. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: June 15. Elevation normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shrimp and stinkbait along channels, dam, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
Southeast
Arbuckle: June 13. Elevation 1/4 ft. above normal, water 82 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass fair on drop-shot, Ned rigs and topwater lures. White bass are all over the lake, some surfacing, good on topwater lures and pearl grubs. Crappie good off docks early morning and on chartreuse/silver jigs around brush piles. Channel catfish good off rocks where they are spawning. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: June 16. Elevation normal, water 72. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and dough bait along channels. Bluegill, sunfish and redear sunfish good on crickets, small lures and worms around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: June 13. Elevation normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: June 12. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Flathead, blue and channel catfish good on live bait, live shad and worms in the main lake, along rocks, shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on crickets, jigs, live bait and minnows below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: June 12. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: June 15. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: June 12. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: June 12. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along flats, main lake, points and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber; best with use of a live scope to spot fish. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: June 16. Elevation above normal, water 83 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, riprap and in coves. Walleye slow on minnows and plastic baits in the main lake. White bass good on jigs and topwater lures in the main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: June 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, topwater lures and worms along brush structure, points and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 12. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, river channel, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and river mouth. Crappie good on goldfish, jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: June 12. Elevation normal, water 77. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and sunfish in the main lake and along shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: June 12. Elevation normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass excellent on Alabama rigs, live shad, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures along flats, points and river channel. Striper fishing is on. Anglers should focus on the south end of Lake Texoma and near islands. Dropping live shad is the best method for catfishing lots of fish but during early mornings anglers can find smaller fish surface feeding on small bait fish. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad and topwater lures along flats, main lake and points. White bass have been mixed in with striper during surface feeding. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and river channel. Blue cats are biting whole/cut shad on juglines as well as rod-and-reel. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: June 12. Elevation above normal, water 75 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Atlus-Lurgert: June 15. Elevation below normal, water 73 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows in coves and around docks. White bass slow on jigs and minnows in coves, along the river channel, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Saugeye good trolling crankbaits and plastic baits at 6-10 ft. in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: June 14. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along the dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 73 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: June 15. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good crankbaits, slabs and trolling diving lures at 8-14 ft. along channel, flats and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: June 16. Elevation normal, water low 80s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and shad along channels, dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.