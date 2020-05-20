Central
Arcadia: May 12. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and tube jigs along riprap, rocks and shallows. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along creek channels and river mouth. White bass fair on crankbaits and in-spinnerbaits along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: May 11. Elevation below normal, water 70 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Largemouth bass good on flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: May 9. Elevation normal, water 66 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and live bait along channels and dam. White bass fair on jigs and lipless baits along the dam, points and rocks. Walleye fair on jigs and worms along flats, points and spillway. Report submitted by Dylan King and Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: May 12. Elevation normal, water 70 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish and shrimp in the main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, in-line spinnerbaits and sassy shad around docks and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: May 10. Elevation normal, water 69 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Saugeye fair on jigs and worms along flats and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and dough bait along channels, dam and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: May 11. Elevation above normal, water 67 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait and worms around points, riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: May 10. Elevation normal ,water 69 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and stinkbait around brush structure. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and small lures around docks, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Spotted bass good on minnows and plastic baits along riprap and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: May 11. Elevation above normal, water 65-67 and murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait and worms in the main lake, around points and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, jigs, sassy shad and spoons along the dam, main lake and spillway. Flathead catfish being caught on live bait; they are starting to move to the points. Fishing has been varying day to day due to the weather. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.
Chandler: May 10. Elevation normal, water 70 and stained. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait and worms below the dam, along riprap and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs in coves, along creek channels and shorelines. White bass fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Lake levels have stabilized and fish have become more active on the warmer days. On cool days the activity slows dramatically. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: May 11. Elevation above normal, water 72 and more than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and shallows. White bass good on sassy shad and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks and shallows. White bass good on sassy shad and tube jigs along the river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 10. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. The fish activity seems to spike on warmer days and decline with the cold fronts. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass good below the dam. Paddlefish activity has slowed dramatically. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 10. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. Green sunfish excellent on minnows and worms around docks, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and along shallows. Blue catfish good on cut bait in coves, along flats and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 12. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on hair jigs, live bait and sassy shad below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass and crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and minnows in coves and along creek channels. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, minnows and worms below the dam, along river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: May 11. Elevation 1 1/3 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, riprap and in coves. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass fair on flukes, hair jigs, jerk baits, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: May 7. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and small lures along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 8. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Water levels increased again due to rain. Currently running 5,000 CFS at the time of this report. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: May 9. Elevation normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs at 8-12 ft. around brush structure. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures along riprap and weed beds. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shorelines and in coves. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad and topwater lures in the main lake surfacing early mornings and late evenings. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, creek channels, standing timber and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: May 10. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows along riprap. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs in the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, shorelines and in coves. White bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along creek channels. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, goldfish and jigs along creek channels and river channel. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and shallows. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 10. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats, shallows and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: May 9. Elevation above normal, water 67 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on crankbaits along the dam and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: May 11. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal with all gates closed. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Walleye good on live bait near the dam. Striped bass hybrids fair to good on live bait and hard plastic baits. Catfish fair to good on cut bait and stinkbait near Lake View. White bass fair in the river. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Southeast
Arbuckle: May 9. Elevation normal, water 72 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on topwater chug baits, crankbaits and shaky head lures. Smallmouth and spotted bass being caught on crawfish colored crankbaits and shaky head lures. Crappie good on minnows and jigs off docks early morning and fair at 12 ft. around brush piles. White bass good on grubs when you can find them, they seem to be scattered. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: May 8. Elevation rising, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shallows. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait along channels, creek channels and in coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: May 8. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on crickets, jigs and minnows along creek channels, rocks, shallows and in coves. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along the dam and in the main lake. White bass good on jigs and small lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: May 8. Elevation above normal, water 62 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: May 9. Elevation normal, water 72. Largemouth bass slow on flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, inlet, around points and riprap. White bass slow on lipless baits, plastic baits and tube jigs along channels, creek channels, dam, main lake, around points and riprap. Channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Matt Penwright, game warden stationed in Pontotoc County.
Lower Mountain Fork: May 8. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on nymphs, PowerBait, small lures and worms along creek channels, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: May 8. Elevation normal, water 71 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points, shorelines and in coves. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad along creek channels. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: May 12. Elevation above normal, water 71 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, minnows and plastic baits along shallows. White bass and crappie good on minnows in the main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: May 8. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits and topwater lures along creek channels and in coves. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 8. Elevation normal, water cool and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, plastic baits, small lures and spoons around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, PowerBait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river mouth, shallows, tailwater and in coves. Crappie good on goldfish, grubs, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms below the dam, around brush structure, docks, rocks, shallows, shorelines, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: May 8. Elevation above normal, water 69. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: May 8. Elevation normal, water 63. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. White bass good on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs along creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake, around points and shallows. Catfish anglers should focus on windblown banks where bait is present. Striped bass good on live shad and sassy shad along flats, main lake river mouth and shallows. Striper fishing is picking up greatly on the lake, lots of good box fish being caught on live shad and sassy shad. Anglers should look for striper near Platter Flats and the islands. Striper have been schooling near the shoreline on spawning shad. Crappie fishing is hit or miss depending on the day. Some crappie are being caught in shallow water but most are being caught in 10-14 ft. of water on structure. The jig colors that are producing bites contain blue/white/clear. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: May 8. Elevation above normal, water 72 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Altus-Lugert: May 11. Elevation below normal, water lower 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs along the dam, rocks and docks. Walleye and white bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and rocks. Channel catfish excellent on crawfish, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 66 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on dough bait, punch bait and shad along channels and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye fair on minnows and jigs along channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: May 11. Elevation normal, water 65. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. White bass and Saugeye good crankbaits, jigs and trolling deep running lures in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad around points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: May 11. Elevation above normal, water low 70s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on sassy shad and shad along channels and shorelines. Walleye and saugeye fair on crankbaits and live bait along the dam, riprap and spillway. The spillway is still open behind the dam. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.