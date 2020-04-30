Central
Arcadia: April 28. Elevation normal, water 67 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around points. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, along riprap, shorelines and shallows. Saugeye good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along flats and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: April 27. Elevation below normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and sassy shad in the main lake, around points and inlet. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: April 26. Elevation normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Walleye and crappie good on jigs and worms along the southwest corner. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and worms along the dam. Largemouth fair on flukes, plastic baits and chatter baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Tim Campbell and Dylan King, game wardens stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: April 28. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Channel catfish fair on worms along the discharge and tailwater. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: April 26. Elevation normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along the dam and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: April 27. Elevation normal, water 63 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and punch bait along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: April 23. Elevation above normal, water 62 and muddy. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: April 26. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: April 28. Elevation above normal, water 61 and murky. Crappie, white bass and striped bass hybrids fair on hair jigs, jigs, small lures, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, crawfish, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: April 23. Elevation normal, water 63 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: April 26. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt- wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points, shorelines and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, tailwater and in coves. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: April 26. Elevation normal, water lower 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, weed beds and in coves. Largemouth bass seem to congregate around points and prefer shallow diving crankbaits. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Gigging activity is increasing in the lake and there seems to be plenty of white bass in the gigging flats. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth, rocks, spillway and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: April 27. Elevation above normal, water 63 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass and crappie are beginning to spawn in shallows areas. White bass excellent on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad along the river channel. White bass continue to their spawning run up the river. They are almost finished but many good fish are still being caught along the sandy and gravel banks. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Anglers looking for catfish or bluegill are also consistently catching fish. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 26. Elevation 4 ft. above normal, water lower 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks, points, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Largemouth bass see to congregate around points and docks with shallows running crankbaits. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie activity is increasing around the lake and the crappie seem to prefer minnows. Paddlefish activity is on the decline but they can still be found in spots below Pensacola Dam on the Grand River. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 27. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats, points and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Bluegill good on minnows and worms along shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 26. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk bait and jigs in coves and around points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. White bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along creek channels. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs, live bait, live shad and minnows below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Kody Moore and Monte Reid, game wardens stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: April 26. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along creek channels, shorelines and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, goldfish, live bait, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: April 27. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 23. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 25. Elevation normal, water 57 and murky. Water levels have gone down and they are beginning to cycle the generation below the dam. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. During these low water periods fishing has improved. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: April 25. Elevation normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and chartreuse jigs with black or silver at 1-4 ft. with a few bigger females suspended at 10-12 ft. around brush structure and shallows. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Blue catfish and striped bass hybrids good on shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, shrimp and worms along creek channels. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: April 27. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along flats. Crappie fair on minnows along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: April 26. Elevation rising, water low to mid-60s and murky. Some debris floating throughout the lake. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass action is heating up with many anglers finding success in catching them as they move to the shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks and in coves. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 27. Elevation above normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Flathead catfish good on live bait below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: April 25. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on crankbaits and jigs along the dam and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: April 27. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water mid-60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait. Walleye fair on worms. Bass fair on plastic baits. Catfish good on trotlines. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: April 28. Elevation above normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie, white bass and largemouth bass good on hair jigs, jigs and live bait around brush structure and main lake. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and dough bait below the dam, along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
Southeast
Arbuckle: April 25. Water 61 and muddy to stained due to recent rains. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on spinnerbaits, flukes and soft plastics. Smallmouth bass being caught on grubs and square-billed crankbaits. Crappie good on jigs at 3-12 ft. along banks and fair on minnows and jigs. White bass good along flats in creeks. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: April 28. Elevation above normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, nymphs, PowerBait and spoon along channels, creek channels, river channel and rocks. Fly fishermen and women try tying on a tandem rig with a heavy double bead head nymph or stonefly with caddis or midge emerger above it. Really concentrate on getting the fly low in the water column as fast as possible. Try to access areas that are not right on the trail or road for best results. The heavy hitters for PowerBait this last week were garlic scented rainbow or chartreuse PowerBait. Lure fishermen did well with gold and black Panther Martins and copper Super Dupers. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. If you want to target bass species try throwing a small crawfish or bait fish colored crankbait around large boulders below falls and just above them. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: April 24. Elevation above normal, water 71. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around points, shallows and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms along channels, river channel and in coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: April 24. Elevation normal, water turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on crickets, jigs, minnows and plastic baits below the dam, along creek channels, dam, points, rocks, shorelines, under bridges and culverts. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam and along the dam. White bass good on jerk baits and small lures below the dam, along creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: April 24. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: April 27. Elevation normal, water 71 and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and shrimp in coves, inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: April 24. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: April 24. Elevation normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and in coves. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: April 28. Elevation above normal, water 66 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: April 24. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and in coves. Channel catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs along creek channels, main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 24. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait along flats, inlet, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: April 25. Elevation above normal, water 62. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: April 24. Elevation normal, water 60 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Striper fishing has been hit or miss from day to day. Most striped bass are being caught near Soldier Creek and the surrounding area. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad along flats, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Blue cats are being caught on shad along windy banks. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Crappie are beginning to move up on the banks and are being caught in 10-12 ft. of water but still not going full bore yet. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: April 24. Elevation above normal, water 63 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, crickets, cut bait, hotdogs, shrimp and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, points, shorelines and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Altus-Lugert: April 27. Elevation below normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie and walleye excellent on jigs and minnows along the dam, docks, main lake, riprap and rocks. Channel catfish good on crawfish, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along flats, river channel, river mouth and sandbar. Smallmouth bass slow on jigs around points, rocks and riprap. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 62 and murky. All floodgates are closed. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on dough bait, punch bait and shad along creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: April 27. Elevation normal, water lower 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: April 27. Elevation normal, water 62. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, rocks and in coves. Blue catfish and striped bass hybrids fair on shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: April 28. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water low 60s and murky. The spillway has been open recently. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad and shad along the dam, main lake and shorelines. Walleye and Saugeye fair on crankbaits along the dam, riprap and spillway. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.