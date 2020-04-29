CENTRAL
Arcadia: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 63 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits along flats and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, along riprap and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: April 20. Elevation below normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, inlet, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: April 19. Elevation below normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and sassy shad along riprap and spillway. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs and minnows along shorelines and dam. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish and shad along channels, dam and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and minnows in the main lake, around points and tailwater. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs at the inlet. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along riprap, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: April 19. Elevation normal, water 61 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and hotdogs in coves and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: April 19. The lake is closed until further notice. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: April 19. Elevation normal, water 57 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: April 19. Elevation normal, water upper 50s to lower 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and shallows. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along flats and points. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs in coves, around docks and shorelines. Saugeye slow on flukes, jigs, lipless baits and sassy shad in the main lake and along shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, crawfish, dough bait, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: April 19. Elevation normal, water 57 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on worms around standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: April 19. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad and worms below the dam, along riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, along creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: April 19. Elevation normal, water low 60s and murky. The lake level is normal and bass activity is increasing. Spring rains have left the lake murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, weed beds and in coves. Bass seem to be congregating around points and prefer crankbaits. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the cam, along channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: April 20. Elevation normal, water 62 and less than 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river channel. White bass good on minnows and jigs along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 19. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks, points, rocks and weed beds. Bass seem to be partial to crankbaits and congregating around shallows points. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie activity is slow to fair around submerged brush structure and docks. Paddlefish activity is moderate in spots along the Grand and Neosho rivers. The next decent rain should bring a fair paddlefish run. White bass activity is fair along the Spring River. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 20. Elevation normal, water 63 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, sandbar, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Bluegill and green sunfish good on minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, flats and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 19. Elevation normal, water upper 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs, minnows and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: April 19. Elevation dropping, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along river channel and shorelines. White bass fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along creek channels and shallows. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: April 20. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. above normal and dropping, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, river mouth, main lake and riprap. Paddlefish snagging good below the dam. Crappie fair on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 16. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 18. Elevation above normal, water 54 and murky. Water flow continues to remain higher and fishing is still slower due to high water. Currently running 5,000 CFS at the time of this report. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: April 18. Elevation normal, water mid-60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass excellent on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines and in coves. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at1-5 ft. along shallows and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: April 19. Elevation normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs at 10-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits and lipless baits trolling in the main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: April 20. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Crappie and Saugeye fair on minnows along riprap. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: April 19. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs around points and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: April 19. Elevation 19. Elevation normal, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs along creek channels, river channel and Etta Bend upstream to Sequoyah Club. Fishing activity is picking up with many anglers finding success on white bass between Horseshoe Bend and the Sequoyah Club. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass are moving into the shallows getting ready for spawn. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 63 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, flats, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Paddlefish snagging good below the dam and tailwater. Flathead catfish good on live bait below the dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: April 17. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along the dam and river mouth. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: April 21. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal, water mid-60s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. White bass fair on live bait along the river channel. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on live bait. Walleye slow along rocks at the dam. Catfish fair on stinkbait along the north side. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie, largemouth bass and white bass fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, inlet, main lake and in coves. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
Southeast
Arbuckle: April 21. Elevation normal, water 57 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at 4-8 ft. along banks. Bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and worms. White bass being caught on grubs and rattletrap type baits up creeks. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: April 21. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait, mayfly patterns, black zebra midges, caddis/mayfly emergers and egg patterns along creek channels and just below the falls behind current breaks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and lipless baits around brush structure, creek channels, shallows and shorelines. There have been some good mayfly hatches along with a few caddis hatches the last few weeks. Try using a tandem rig with a size 14 or 16 emerger above a heavy nymph like a blow torch or rainbow warrior. There have been some trout being caught in side pockets of the river where it splits or is braided. Rainbow PowerBait has seemed to be the PowerBait of choice along with bigger Super Dupers in copper or silver. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: April 17. Elevation above normal, water 69. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, points and shallows. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: April 17. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on crickets, jigs, minnows and shrimp below the dam, along creek channels, dam, rocks and shallows. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, discharge, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, along rocks, shallows and shorelines and in coves. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: April 17. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: April 20. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Channel catfish good on cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, weed beds and along riprap. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: April 17. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow Trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: April 17. Elevation normal, water 65 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, standing timber and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: April 21. Elevation above normal, water 63 and clear. White bass good on minnows at 20-45 ft. in the main lake. Crappie and walleye slow on minnows at 20-45 ft. in the main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: April 17. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits in coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on stinkbait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 18. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and small lures in coves, creek channels, river mouth and along shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait along channels, creek channels, river channel, inlet and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: April 17. Elevation above normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: April 17. Elevation below normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Lake fishing is becoming more consistent with water levels stabilizing, the warmer days have been producing the best bites. Striped bass good on live shad and sassy shad around points and river channel. Striper have been hitting live shad the best. Early morning they have been caught chasing bait on or near the surface, use sassy shad when this type of feeding action is going on. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Crappie are beginning to bite more frequent on warm sunny days, 10-15 ft. of water seems to be holding the most fish. Small white jigs are producing lots of bites along with a mix of orange jigs. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad along the river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are being caught in the mouth of the Red River and Washita River on cut bait. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: April 17. Elevation above normal, water 63 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around points, shorelines and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits below the dam, around brush structure, channels, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Altus-Lugert: April 20. Elevation below normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. White bass good grubs, hair jigs and jigs along the river channel and river mouth. Channel catfish good on punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: April 19. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: April 21. Elevation normal, water lower 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: April 19. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: April 20. Elevation normal, water 55. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, rocks and in coves. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around points, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: April 20. Elevation above normal, water upper 50s to low 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on small lures and spinnerbaits along shorelines and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on sassy shad and shad along the dam, shorelines and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.
