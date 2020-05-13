CENTRAL
Arcadia: May 4. Elevation normal, water 69 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on flukes, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, shallows and shorelines. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, grubs and sassy shad along flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: May 4. Elevation below normal, water high 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, riprap, standing timber and weed beds. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: May 5. Elevation normal, water 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and sassy shad along shallows and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on goldfish and live shad along channels. Walleye slow on minnows in the main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: May 4. Elevation normal, water 70 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver and flukes in the main lake. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs around docks and main lake. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms below the dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Wes Watkins: May 4. Elevation normal, water 66 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, sunfish and worms in coves and along riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs in coves, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: May 5. Elevation normal, water 67 and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs around docks and riprap. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Spotted bass good on minnows and plastic baits around points, riprap and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs in coves and around rocks. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: May 5. Elevation above normal, water 63 and stained. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines and crappie dock. Channel catfish slow on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and spoons in the main lake and spillway. Report submitted Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: May 5. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: May 3. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points, shorelines and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake, river channel and along shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: May 4. Elevation normal, water low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, along creek channels, docks, riprap, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass seem to be in good quantities in the flats and at the mouth of Spavinaw Creek. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: May 4. Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along shallows and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish good on minnows and worms along rocks, shallows and shorelines. Fishing is tougher as the lake levels continue to drop. Once falling water is stabilized, expect the crappie and largemouth bass to be very active as they continue spawning on the shallow shorelines. Small catfish are also biting very well near areas where anglers are catching spawning crappie and largemouth bass. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 4. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. above normal, water low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, river channel, dock, river mouth, rocks, shorelines and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass are being caught in good quantities below the dam. Paddlefish activity is still decent in spots on the Grand and Neosho rivers. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 6. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along shallows. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 4. Elevation below normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and around points. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs, live bait and minnows below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid and Kody Moore, game wardens stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: May 3. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on crawfish, live bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and riprap. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: May 5. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, standing timber and in coves. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass fair on flukes, hair jigs, jerk baits, live bait, live shad and sassy shad below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 30. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 1. Elevation above normal, water 57and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Rain has brought lake levels back up and river flow is currently 3,750 CFS around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: May 5. Water 65 and murky. Crappie slow on jigs and live bait. Channel and flathead catfish slow on live bait. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 66 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs around brush structure and at 2-5 ft. along the banks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flooded buck brush. Blue catfish fair on shad at 15 ft. along flats and points. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: May 4. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits and live shad in the main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: May 3. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 62-65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and sunfish along channels. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and small lures around docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 6. Elevation above normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait and jigs below the dam and in the main lake. White bass good on jigs below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.{h2}Northwest {/h2}Canton: May 2. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on crankbaits in the main lake and around riprap. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: May 4. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal, water lower 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on worms along the dam. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow to fair on live bait. Catfish good on trotlines baited with cut bait. Bass fair on artificial lures. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: May 4. Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along shorelines and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait along channels and spillway. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.{h2}Southeast {/h2}Arbuckle: May 4. Elevation above normal, water 68 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at 6-12 ft. around brush structure and fair on minnows and jigs around docks. Bass are hitting topwater lures and flukes near shorelines with some being caught on Ned rigs and drop-shot rigs. White bass seem to be everywhere but finding them is the secret; wind swept banks are best. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: May 5. Elevation normal, water 67 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along channels and creek channels. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait and stinkbait along channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats, points, shallows and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: May 1. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs along creek channels, rocks, shallows and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish, hotdogs, shrimp and worms below the dam, main lake, sandbar and below the dam. Striped bass fair on jigs, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: May 1. Elevation above normal, water 61 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: May 3. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in coves, inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: May 1. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on nymphs, PowerBait and tube jigs along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: May 1. Elevation normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, jigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Crappie and white bass good on minnows around brush structure, channels and standing timber. White bass fair on lipless baits and topwater lures in coves, along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: May 1. Elevation above normal, water 73 and clear. White bass and crappie good on minnows in the main lake. Largemouth bass and bluegill good on jigs in coves. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Murray County.
Pine Creek: May 1. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, grubs, hair jigs and plastic baits in coves, around standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 1. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, docks, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, jigs, live bait, live shad, shad and stinkbait along channels, creek channels, dam and river mouth. Crappie fair on crickets, jigs, live bait, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, docks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: May 1. Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: May 2. Elevation normal, water 65 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing on the lake has been good the past week. Smallmouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and crawfish in the main lake, around points, rocks and shorelines. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are on beds and in spawning patterns. Striped bass good on live shad and sassy shad along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Striped bass are hitting live bait in clean water around Washita Point/Platter Flats. Striped bass can be caught using sassy shad on points where active birds are present. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie fishing has been hit or miss depending on the day, some crappie are being caught in 10-15 ft. of water while other can be caught on the rocks in 2 ft. of water. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: May 1. Elevation above normal, water 64 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits below the dam, around brush structure, points, shallows, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.{h2}Southwest {/h2}Altus-Lugert: May 3. Elevation below normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on crawfish, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie and white bass excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around docks, riprap and rocks. Walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and jigs along the dam, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: May 5. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye good on jigs around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows and small lures around points and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: May 4. Elevation normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. White bass and Saugeye good on jigs, sassy shad and trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad along flats and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: May 4. Elevation normal, water high 60s to low 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait and stinkbait along channels and main lake. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on sassy shad and shad along channels and dam. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.