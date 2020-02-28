This is it for Josh Fincannon. The Charles Page High School senior will be going after a state championship this weekend in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament in Oklahoma City, and when it’s all over he’ll be done with wrestling.
With college on the horizon, Fincannon is going to venture off to Oklahoma State University and forgo any kind of athletic endeavor at the collegiate level.
“I tried for football and had a couple of offers,” Fincannon said, “but I’m gonna continue my education at Oklahoma State.”
That being said, this weekend will be his one and only chance at a wrestling state title. Fincannon qualified for the state tournament for the first time this season, finishing second at the 6A East Regional last week in Broken Arrow.
But he still won’t stray from the norm in Oklahoma City.
“The key for state is to stick with what I’ve been taught and been practicing on,” Fincannon said.
Fincannon will be one of six Sand Springs wrestlers in the 6A tournament, and Fincannon knows he’ll be the one providing motivation for the rest of the team.
“I’ll just try to get everyone excited and try to push everyone just a little bit more,” Fincannon said.
Sand Springs state qualifers and first round opponents
113: Mitchell Smith vs. Putnam City’s Kalib Nolan
126: Seth Jones vs. Norman North’s Jacob Zimmer
138: Blake Jones vs. Choctaw’s Nathan Harjo
160: Chris Kirby vs. Norman North’s Dylan Smith
195: Sango Whitehorn vs. Yukon’s Conner Columbus
220: Josh Fincannon vs. Moore’s Frank Morales