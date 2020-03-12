The Sand Springs boys basketball team fought all season to get back to the Class 6A state tournament, but, due to the fears and concerns about the coronavirus, the Sandites are going to have to wait a little longer.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced at noon Thursday that it will postpone the state basketball tournament, for now.
“Everything is happening so fast,” said Sand Springs Athletic Director, Rod Sitton. “I talked to the OSSAA around 9:45 a.m. and we were still playing. At noon, they announced a scheduled press conference for 12:30 p.m. At 12:35 p.m., I received a call from the OSSAA postponing the tournament.”
The Sandite boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 16-6 record, and they blew through the regional tournament, beating Enid and Broken Arrow. In the Area Tournament, they lost a close game to No. 1 ranked Booker T. Washington, 66-60, but then beat Owasso for the Area Consolation trophy, sending them to the state tournament.
The Sandite boys (19-7) have now made the state tournament in two of the last three years after having not been there in 55 years. They were scheduled to play Midwest City at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
In 2018, Sand Springs advanced to the state tournament, which was the first time since 1963. The drought was over, but the boys just missed the state tournament in 2019. Now, they are back, but they have to wait. The OSSAA hasn't announced for how long, at this time.
“I became worried it could happen last night with all the NBA news, especially the situation with the (Oklahoma City) Thunder,” said head coach Eric Savage. “It was noon or a little after when I started hearing OSSAA was going to make an announcement.”
The National Basketball Association announced the season would be suspended after Wednesday’s games until further notice. The Thunder-Utah Jazz game was postponed Wednesday night after a Jazz player reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Thursday morning, Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, said, in regards to anticipating the state basketball postponement, “It’s always hard to predict under these circumstances.”
As of now, there has not been an announcement to when the games could be played.
“Where it goes from here, we don’t know yet,” Sitton said.