Nasty weather that endangers lives and damages properties can occur in Oklahoma at any time of the year. Understanding what is going on in the skies above can be a life or death proposition.
Sand Springs’ location on the western edge of the Tulsa metropolitan area places it near the front lines for severe weather events in the Tulsa metro area, potentially affecting large populations.
Trained citizen storm spotters play a critical role in providing life-saving information to local emergency managers and meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Tulsa.
Anyone interested in participating in a free storm spotter training class, please plan to attend this year’s event. Hosted by meteorologists from the Tulsa office of the National Weather Service, the class will take place at the community room of the Billie R. Hall Public Safety Center, 602 W. Morrow Rd. (south of Walmart) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. No pre-registration is necessary.
The training benefits all citizens – from those affiliated with storm spotting organizations to those who just want a better understanding of what is happening around them when skies turn ominous.
The class includes videos of severe storms, information on storm development and identification as well as statistics on severe storms and the damages they cause.
The training will help citizens discern between storms that have severe weather potential from those that only have menacing-looking clouds.
Although recent technology has greatly enhanced meteorologists’ abilities to provide critical and accurate storm information, trained storm spotters are irreplaceable for providing on-the-ground accounts of what is actually happening at specific locations. Many citizens have taken the class over the years to enhance their peace of mind, as well as possibly save the lives of others during a weather emergency.
For more information about the City of Sand Springs, please visit www.sandspringsok.org and follow the City’s social media on Face Book and Instagram for the latest updates.