Each year, high school athletes sign letters of intent to play their respective sports at various universities. The event is celebrated by the media and shared all over social media as well as print editions.
However, some students forgo college and go straight into the workforce, and some of those students make that decision as junior or seniors. Sand Springs Public Schools want those students to be recognized too.
On February 20, students and businesses were recognized in the Charles Page High School Cafeteria for their partnerships with the school and the ICAP program.
Over a year ago, Sand Springs administrators looked at ICAP (Individual Career Academic Plans) and wanted to implement the program at the school and get the community on board.
ICAP internships connect students to the community by partnering the students with businesses that focus on their individual career paths. These students that have a particular interest in a career now have a way to get there.
“It’s been a long time coming and that’s why we’re so excited about it,” said CPHS assistant principal Ryan Bivin.
For several years, Sand Springs Public Schools has been working on career pathways by providing course work for students that have an interest in a career.
“It’s been a long process. It’s been a difficult process, but it’s been a rewarding process,” Bivin said.
In recent years, Sand Springs has partnered with Tulsa Technology Center to provide a construction academy in the high school, and they have offered a program for interior design and manufacturing. They are a Project Lead the Way School with classes in bio-medical sciences and engineering. An internship program was the next logical step.
Sand Springs now has 163 students interning with local businesses.
Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, said the support of the community has been amazing, and she praised the teachers, principals, counselors, and staff that made the dream a reality.
“I am overwhelmed with the thirst of the community really wanting a connection for our kids, who are amazing, to that world outside of Charles Page High School, and that’s what we are doing,” Durkee said.
“This is a group effort by some visionary leaders in our community like Mr. (Stan) Trout, like Mr. (Ryan) Bivin, like Tim Ray… and Michelle Spears who is actually running the program, and the versatility of our counseling staff that just make it happen.” Durkee said.
State Representative Jadine Nollan, who wrote the bill for ICAP, was on hand to see that bill come to fruition.
“You have to have a plan, and we get you to where you need to do be. That’s the goal of Sand Springs Schools, right now,” Bivin said.