CrossPoint Church recently celebrated Dr. Suess with guest speaker, Dr. Tim Woods, who is a Seuss expert. He uses the writings of Dr. Seuss to inspire both children and adults alike to forge ahead, embrace their potential and dreams for the future, and embody all that they are designed to be, both now and in the future.
Dr. Woods, who lives in Oklahoma City, took interest in Dr. Seuss as a high school student when he began volunteering with children in his local community. The writings of Dr. Seuss intrigued him and as he progressed throughout his collegiate career, he found himself incorporating them into his training and research for his Organizational Leadership and Education degrees. The premise followed him through his doctoral thesis development and now is something he incorporates into school assemblies and corporate presentations.
On Wednesday, March 4, the CrossPoint Kids team hosted Dr. Woods for a presentation he calls “Success by Seuss” at the invitation of three area elementary schools — Limestone Technology, Angus Valley Elementary, and Berryhill South Elementary.
Dr. Woods used Dr. Seuss’s “Gertrude McFuzz” and “Horton Hatches an Egg” to teach children that “comparison is a dream killer” and “when you put your mind to and make a commitment to accomplish something, you must follow through to make a difference...and that takes courage.”
That night, the church held a Suess Rally with a Glow Party, complete with bubbles, fun games, energetic music, and connection with the kids from the community. The Rally opening featured dance and worship music. Dr. Woods recited “Oh the Places You Will Go”, Dr. Seuss’s final book that was written in 1991. He spoke of the dreams that God has for each person who commits to His plan and determines to not let the fear of failure rob them of success.
An all-school popsicle party was promised to the school from which the most students attended the evening’s Seuss Rally, and the winning school was Limestone Technology.