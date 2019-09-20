SAND SPRINGS — More than 66 alumni of the Sand Springs football, band and cheer programs attended Friday's game against Greenwood, Arkansas to commemorate 100 years of the Sandite football program. One notable alumni, Super Bowl champion Michael Bowie was invited back to help coach.
Bowie, a 2009 graduate of Charles Page High School, played for Oklahoma State and Northeastern State at the collegiate level. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and played for the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in the 2013-14 NFL season.
He said Sand Springs football coach Dustin Kinard invited him back to help coach during Friday's game.
“I love being back here, the coaching staff was welcoming, the players were welcoming ... I love being able to share what I know with the younger guys,” Bowie said. “There’s a lot of young guys. The future’s bright.”
He recalled his own time in the football program.
The 2008 Sandites qualified for the playoffs for the first time in a decade, losing to Union 70-21 in the first round. Sand Springs won seven games that year.
“I had a lot of fun,” he said.
Not surprisingly, the highlight of his career was winning the Super Bowl.
“(Winning the Super Bowl) was the greatest moment in my life aside from my kids,” Bowie said.
Alumni from 1961 to 2019 gathered on the field Friday to be recognized at halftime.
Brad Harris, who played football in 1992, said he enjoyed the camaraderie and the coaching staff.
“They were great guys to learn the game under and good at teaching us other skills (aside from football),” Harris said.
Tom Johnson played trombone in the band and said he remembers the early morning practices. Johnson’s son currently plays football.