Above, JA BizTown Mayor 5th Grader Haylee Sorenson, right, introduces Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee as a special tourist for the day. Northwoods Fine Arts Academy got to enjoy Biz Town Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. photos subitted by Brian Jackson
Left, JA BizTown Mayor 5th Grader Haylee Sorenson, middle, is pictured with Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee, left, and Brian Jackson, JA Development Manager. SUBMITTED by Brian Jackson