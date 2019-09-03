Onlookers gathered at Sand Springs’ Pogue Airport August 31 for Tacos, Take-Offs and Landings.
The general aviation fly-in featured warbirds, skydiving, aerobatics, a food truck on site at the airport and more. The Southern Navion Air Group, which flies ‘40s-era, all-metal and vintage aircraft around the country, also reportedly attended.
“We have planes from as far away as Georgia and Houston, Texas,” Community Development Director Grant Gerondale said.
Pilots and passengers got to eat for free and there were door prizes available.