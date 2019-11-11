When Cassidy Rotramel and Hannah Christian died in a car wreck in 2010, fellow classmate Jake Tankersley did the only thing he knew how, he wrote a song.
Tankersley penned the song “See You Soon” about the two Charles Page High School students that left this earth way too early.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, Tankersely performed his original song at the 10th Annual 2 Angels Toy Run, a toy run created in Hannah and Cassidy’s honor.
Event coordinators wanted to pull out all of the stops for the 10th anniversary and having Tankersely sing was a no-brainer.
Motorcycles lined the street of Sand Springs with hundreds of toys for underprivileged kids, something Hannah was very passionate about. Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn said there were close to 400 toys collected this year.
“We won’t know for sure how many toys until the Salvation Army give us a count, but we estimate close to 400,” Gunn said. “There won’t be a full money count until they process all of that this week, but the two scholarships given each year are the second-highest dollar amount awarded for a local scholarship at CPHS each year. We will surpass $50,000 total in scholarships awarded in the history of the scholarship fund this year.”
In 2016, Tankersley, who performed under the name Jake Dillon, made it to Hollywood on American Idol but was sent home before the final 10 were selected.
Cassidy’s mother, Lori Rotramel, was pleased with the entire event and is glad to see it grow each year.
“Well, from a mom’s point of view, I am extremely grateful that my daughter hasn’t been forgotten, that her life continues to be honored, and that she continues to impact lives through the toy run. I’m also humbled and amazed by the continued support our community continues to give this event every year,” Lori Rotramel said.