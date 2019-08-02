Two decades in the retail industry have taught Rich Kerr that preparation is key when it comes to shopping holidays.
Kerr, general manager of the J.C. Penney at Woodland Hills Mall, said his store has hired 38 additional people to help staff the annual tax-free weekend.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shoppers can avoid paying sales tax on certain items.
Most clothing and shoes that cost less than $100 are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales tax. That does not include accessories, special clothing or footwear designed specifically for athletic activity.
“We expect the crowds to be pretty much on par with Black Friday,” he said.
Shoppers will be flocking in for back-to-school deals on clothing, school uniforms and backpacks.
The tax-free weekend was approved by the state Legislature in 2007 as an effort to benefit both consumers and retailers.
Last year, Oklahomans saved approximately $7.4 million dollars in taxes during the tax-free weekend, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
“Oklahomans seem to look forward to the sales-tax holiday,” said Paula Ross, a tax commission spokeswoman. “Last year they took advantage of the many sales merchants have over this weekend.”
J.C. Penney will have extended hours throughout the weekend and a number of specials, including 25% off Nike and other brands and some buy-one-get-one-free deals on jeans.
“This is great for us because it gives us a lift and gives the customers a lift and gets everyone in the right mindset coming out of summer and getting ready for fall,” Kerr said.
Kerr ran the J.C. Penney in Moore for about three years before taking over the Woodlands Hills location. Prior to that, he spent 18 years with Best Buy.
Kerr said that online shopping has increased significantly but hasn’t taken away from the crowds who come into the store to make their purchases.
“Especially with the kids clothes, you want to get them in here to try them on,” he said.
Shoppers can still take advantage of the tax break when shopping online. If a qualified order is made and paid for during the exemption period, it is tax-exempt, even if delivery is after the fact.
While the bulk of back-to-school supplies are not part of the tax-free weekend, many retailers, like Walmart, understand that the two go hand-in-hand.
“We know sales tax holidays are important to customers and are looking forward to the busy time in our stores,” said Anne Hatfield, director of communications, Walmart Public Affairs. “Parents and students can stock up on school uniforms, first day outfits, shoes and more, all part of Oklahoma’s tax free savings.”