Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies say one man was found dead and another seriously injured at a KRMG transmitter site in Sand Springs August 4.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said someone found the two men around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning and they appeared to have been electrocuted and trying to take copper from the site.
Roebuck said one was taken to a local hospital.
She said the Sheriff’s Office is unable to identify the pair as of Sunday afternoon because the next-of-kin hasn’t been notified yet.
This story will be updated as more information is available.