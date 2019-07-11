Wekiwa Road double homicide

Sand Springs firefighters and Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies respond to the 18000 block of West Wekiwa Road, where two men were killed in a triple shooting on Thursday evening. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World

Two men are dead and one woman is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 180000 block of W. Wekiwa Road the evening of July 11.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said they were called to a home in the area just west of Sand Springs shortly after 8 p.m. July 11 and found two men dead inside and a woman with a gunshot wound in the yard outside the house.

"There were multiple bullet holes in the house," Roebuck said.

She said the woman was taken to a hospital.

Roebuck said the shooting appears to have resulted from a domestic dispute as of Thursday evening, but they’re continuing to investigate the incident.

