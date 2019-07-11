Two men are dead and one woman is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 180000 block of W. Wekiwa Road the evening of July 11.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said they were called to a home in the area just west of Sand Springs shortly after 8 p.m. July 11 and found two men dead inside and a woman with a gunshot wound in the yard outside the house.
"There were multiple bullet holes in the house," Roebuck said.
She said the woman was taken to a hospital.
Roebuck said the shooting appears to have resulted from a domestic dispute as of Thursday evening, but they’re continuing to investigate the incident.
This story will be updated as more information is available.