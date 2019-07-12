Two men are dead and one woman is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 180000 block of W. Wekiwa Road the evening of July 11.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said a neighbor found a 42-year-old woman in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound and called 911.
Deputies reportedly entered the home with the assistance of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and found two men dead inside, according to a report.
Investigators believe Douglas Dick, 46, shot his wife as he entered the home and then began shooting at Ryan Huff, 43, at which point Huff retrieved a gun and began shooting back, a report states.
Both men reportedly died during the gun battle.
"There were multiple bullet holes in the house," Roebuck said.
She said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
This story will be updated as more information is available.