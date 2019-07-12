Wekiwa Road double homicide

Sand Springs firefighters and Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies respond to the 18000 block of West Wekiwa Road, where two men were killed in a triple shooting on Thursday evening. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World

Two men are dead and one woman is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 180000 block of W. Wekiwa Road the evening of July 11.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said a neighbor found a 42-year-old woman in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound and called 911.

Deputies reportedly entered the home with the assistance of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and found two men dead inside, according to a report.

Investigators believe Douglas Dick, 46, shot his wife as he entered the home and then began shooting at Ryan Huff, 43, at which point Huff retrieved a gun and began shooting back, a report states.

Both men reportedly died during the gun battle.

"There were multiple bullet holes in the house," Roebuck said.

She said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Rachel Snyder 918-581-8315

rachel.snyder@sandspringsleader.com

Tags