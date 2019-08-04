A Sand Springs woman was arrested in connection with an incident at a KRMG transmitter site near Sand Springs that left one man dead and another injured August 4.
Deputies responded to the site at 5801 S. 265th W. Avenue after an employee investigating a system failure saw people inside a fence around 7 a.m. August 4, according to an incident report.
The employee reported one person moved and the other didn't and he notified law enforcement, according to a report.
Deputies then found a man laying on the side of a shed with a set of cable cutters under his shoulder and found he had burn marks, a report states.
One man was pronounced dead and another was taken to a Tulsa hospital, according to a report.
Deputies interviewed Angie West, 37, who told them she'd taken the pair to the area to take copper around midnight, fell asleep in the car and left the area when she woke up, a report states.
West was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said the Sheriff’s Office is unable to identify the pair as of Sunday afternoon because the next-of-kin hasn’t been notified yet.
This story will be updated as more information is available.