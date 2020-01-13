Name: Victoria Foster
School: Garfield STEAM Academy
Grade: 4th Grade
Family and ages: I am married to Robert Foster and we have a 15 month old named Mateo Foster.
High School attended: I went to Victory Christian School.
College attended: My undergrad it some Evangel University. I got my masters from Oklahoma State University.
Pets: I have one dog. He is a Catahoula Leopard dog named Niko.
Hobbies: Hobbies?? What is that? I am just starting to make things with my Cricut and I love to design and working on projects.
What job would you choose if you weren’t a teacher? If I was not a teacher, I would probably do graphic designing.
What is the best part of your job? My favorite thing about being a teacher is seeing the lightbulb moment. The moment that the student understand the concept that we have been learning. I love seeing when they realize they got it.