If you want to know what Sand Springs residents think, just ask them.
I recently posted on Facebook, asking for a response, and the participation was overwhelming.
Within five minutes of the post, there were nearly 100 comments, and it reached almost 200. It reached nearly 6,500 people and there were almost 2,000 engagements.
The Leader Facebook post read: “A lot happened for Sand Springs in 2019 like the new Billie Hall Public Safety Center and Chick-fil-A, just to name a few. What would you like to see happen in 2020?”
The answers were almost all restaurants and entertainment.
Sand Springs city officials recently announced that the restaurant chain, Chick-fil-A, will be coming to town in 2020. Over the past few years, Colton’s Steak House, Starbucks, a new hotel, and Aldi came to town, giving residents more choices.
Several people asked for healthier choices in regards to restaurants, and some have suggested a community pool to compliment the splash pads that already exist in Sand Springs.
Here are some of the responses:
Cheryl Crowther: Menards! Menards! Menards! And if anyone has ever been in a Hyvee grocery store.. it is awesome! But we also need a strip center with Marshall’s or Ross and 5below etc, similar to Tulsa Hills.
Holly Knox Ivers: I think we need to encourage artists, galleries, and independent businesses to the empty downtown spaces.
Holly Wheat: Sand Springs also feeds Berryhill residents and many rural areas and surrounding outskirts. It’s big enough to develop like broken arrow, jenks and tulsa hills. With the new highway coming, the number of people shopping in sand springs will increase! I love seeing all of this growth!
Lora Richmond: More healthy options, juice bar, sandwiches and salads. No more chicken or fast food. We need a walking trail or sidewalk down 10th street connecting the SS lake to the high school.
Shannon Tunnell: Any sort of healthy dining options!? Even a Panera or McAlisters would be nice. We have enough junk food places!
Jill Nowlin Brewer: A community pool like sapulpa has would be great.
Janice Brioney Hardin: We also need more affordable nice apartments. Not just the elderly living apartments.
Andrea McFarland Campfield: And develop the old building at Morrow and Main. Food, pub, brewery.
Cindy Anderson Ellison: Lowe’s, Ulta, Target, fresh, healthy, locally sourced restaurants (NO MORE CHAINS), craft cocktails and/or micro-breweries. I have to drive to Tulsa for all these things.
Beverly Nichols Avey: Any lumber/ hardware store & a good clothing store.
Rhonda Stice Ward: More choices on good restaurants. Panera, McAlister’s, Schlotzsky’s, Tropical Smoothie, chain stores for the strip mall.
Michaela Dilley: I want our town to bring the Beauty College back this next year.
Paula Woods Patterson: Develop the river in a way to entice wholesome entertainment.
Sherrie Carll Fipps: Outback or Applebee’s or Texas Roadhouse or Logan’s or Ted’s...
Cheyenne Hampton: Some more things to do. There’s not much here besides the theater and billiards.
Rebecca Call: Something to do other than the pool hall...maybe a place to bowl?
Marykay Phillips: AMC Movie Theater or an arcade such as Dave & Buster’s.
Christa Campbell: Movie theater, bowling, putt putt golf, family entertainment.
Colton Streeter: Clothing stores