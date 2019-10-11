Sand Springs has been home for me since 2015.
Some readers may know I’m from a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas, and started my journalism career at the Express-Star newspaper in Chickasha, Okla. shortly after I graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2013 and worked at the Duncan Banner in Duncan, Okla. for a while before I started here in 2015.
I recently accepted a job as a Deputy Editor of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow People publications back in the Dallas area. While I’m looking forward to being able to being able to attend more family events back home, I’ll miss the home and family I’ve created here, too.
Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen a lot of changes in the city, from the development of the River West shopping area, Sheffield Crossing (the site of the former steel mill) and, more recently, recovery from the May and June 2019 floods, the opening of the new public safety center and more.
I’ve seen the generosity, kindness and resilience of this community and I’ll miss the many people I’ve met and come to know here because so many have made me feel like part of their family.
People have invited me to family celebrations and important moments in their lives and I’ll always remember how the people here have touched my life.
A different editor will take my place and I look forward to hearing about what the future has in store for Sand Springs. I’m proud to work for community newspapers because newspapers are the watchdogs of a community and the chroniclers of the first draft of its history. I know the Leader will continue to serve that role here.
I appreciate the outpouring of support for the paper and the support that I’ve received personally from the community while I’ve been here.