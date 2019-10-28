Halloween is my Christmas.
Now, before you get upset and call me a Satan-worshiper, I still love the baby Jesus, receiving expensive presents, and I go to church every Sunday. However, Halloween is my favorite time of year.
I love the mystery, creepiness, terror, and fear. I love to be scared.
When I was younger, I would dress up as Dracula every single year. I would wear the same black silk cape with red on the inside, a white shirt, black pants, fake teeth, and fake blood.
I will never forget the taste and smell of the fake blood. I only smelled it once a year, and it was glorious.
In the fifth grade, I was looking to up my game. I had been Dracula for several years previous and the costume was getting stale. I still had the cape, but I needed an edge.
Dracula was a smooth villain that could woo women with his hypnotic gaze and unbelievable style, including a slicked-back hair style with a widow’s peak. It was 1985, and my blond feathered hair-style would not work.
I went to my mom’s cabinet in the bathroom and there were all kinds of hairsprays, hair gels, and mousse, but I needed more. I needed something that wouldn’t dry out during the “spook walk” at school and could also last throughout the trick or treating at night.
And then I saw it. In the back of the cabinet, peeking out at me, more like, screaming my name: it was a jar of Vaseline.
Vaseline was used to make lips healthy and shiny, and it was used to help prevent corrosion on car batteries. I also used it to polish my soccer cleats. Vaseline is exactly what I needed to complete my vampire costume.
The petroleum jelly was invented in Pennsylvania in 1859 by a 22 year-old British chemist named Robert Augustus Chesebrough.
Pennsylvania? Transylvania? It was perfect.
I grabbed a handful and spread it out evenly on my hair. The comb seemed to just glide through my hair without any resistance. However, I knew I would need more during the day to simply touch up my hair, so I put the jar in my backpack. Throughout the day, I would go to the bathroom and add more for effect. By the end of the day, I had used the entire jar, and my hair looked just Dracula’s.
After trick or treating that night, and impressing the entire neighborhood, I took a shower and attempted to dry my hair, but it wouldn’t dry.
I washed it again and used an entire bottle of shampoo, but it still would not dry and had a very, very slick feel to it.
I told my dad something was wrong, and after a series of questions, I showed him the empty jar of Vaseline.
I’ve seen my dad mad before, let’s face it, I’ve seen him mad a lot.
He made me wash my hair several more times and it only seemed to make the Vaseline angry, and it clung to my hair as if it was gaining power with every wash. Towels were useless against it’s powers, and blow-dryers couldn’t penetrate the petroleum jelly.
After using just about everything he could on my hair, my dad threw a Hail Mary and sprayed an entire can of WD-40 on my head and let it soak it.
It got in my eyes and the smell was overpowering. It burned so much, and I think my dad enjoyed that part.
He made me wash my hair again, and the Vaseline started falling off my hair in clumps.
In the wee hours of the morning, on the day after Halloween, it was finally over.
I never dressed as Dracula again. Although I missed being Dracula, it just wasn’t the same.
The following year, I decided to dress up as a woman for Halloween complete with a dress and high heels. I could use my mom’s make-up, but that could wear off during the day. My mom was constantly refreshing her make-up, and I needed to step up my game.
So, I went to the desk in the living room and found a packet of magic markers.