Gracee Shriver is now on the big stage and on the small screen, but she got her start locally.
The 16-year old Owasso native recently performed on NBC’s “The Voice," choosing to be on Kelly Clarkson’s team, but she actually got her start in Sand Springs.
Shriver competed in the first-ever and now defunct “Sand Springs Sings” competition and could have won the whole thing if she would have returned for the finals.
The Sand Springs Small Business Coalition along with Harvest World Market, Yesterday to Now, and Joni’s On the Triangle sponsored the singing competition, and there were three preliminaries before the finals.
On Sept. 4, 2018 at the triangle in downtown Sand Springs, Shriver showed just how talented she was by winning the second preliminary, technically.
Shriver won easily on total points from the three judges, but the competition had a fourth judge – the fans.
Fans could buy stickers for their favorite artist and the artist with the most stickers got an extra 25 points. Alohilani Mayor ended the competition in second place and Shriver was in first. However, Mayor received 25 extra points as the “fan favorite” and Shriver slipped down to second place. Shriver’s rendition of Tanya Tucker’s “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane” was near perfect.
The top three, and sometimes four, performers at each preliminary were invited back for the finals, but Shriver chose not to compete.
Chels Gann competed on Season 10 of the The Voice and has some advice for Shriver.
"Take all of the advice and constructive criticism to heart and don't be intimidated by anyone or anything because you are there for a reason," Gann said. "You are there on purpose. Be happy when you see other contestants have little victories and keep humble. Yes, it is a competition, but, more importantly, it is a time to grow."
Gans, from Liberty Mounds, is now the lead singer for The Dylan Whitney Band out of Sand Springs, and she was on Team Christina Aguilera in season 10.
Shriver is now on Team Kelly and looking to win a much bigger competition on a much bigger stage.
On The Voice, Shriver sang “Rainbow” and Clarkson was the first to hit her button and turn her chair around. Gwen Stefani did, as well.