Shelli Brown’s team took a big step toward solidifying its stance in District 6A-3 last week. The Sandites, despite dropping a 6A-3 game against Jenks, knocked off Muskogee and Shawnee to position themselves in second place with several weeks left in the season.
“As we progress, I’m looking for consistency in how we play,” said Brown, whose team finished off the week 8-7 overall and 4-1 in 6A-3 play. “From offense to defense, I’m hoping that the tough schedule early on will help us through the middle of our season.”
RECENT RESULTS
Monday, Aug. 26
Jenks 9, Sand Springs 6 (District 6A-3 game)
Aliyah Taff was strapped with the pitching loss, but she went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and a single.
Jenks was able to muster 10 hits in the game, but only three of the Trojans’ runs scored were earned.
Madison Lee and Felicity Horn both went 2 for 4 at the plate for Sand Springs. Jenks opted to walk Sabrina Usher twice, but she did collect a two-run single along the way.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Sand Springs 7, Muskogee 2 (District 6A-3 game)
Mackenzie Bechtold notched the pitching win for the Sandites. She had two strikeouts and allowed only four hits.
Drew Hawkins went 2 for 4 at the plate, and Avery Tanner had a run-scoring single.
Jolee McNally logged two runs batted in, and Taff was 2 for 3 with a double. Makenna Skaggs and Lee both had a run batted in, and Usher went 3 for 4 with two triples and two runs batted in.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Sand Springs 7, Shawnee 1 (District 6A-3 game)
Taff was the winner in the pitching circle, and she went 1 for 3 with two runs batted in. In the pitching circle she allowed only four hits while striking out four Shawnee batters.
Skaggs was 1 for 3 with a double and a run batted in. Rachael Jones was 1 for 3 with a double, and Horn collected two hits, including a double.
Usher powered the offense with a home run and two runs batted in.