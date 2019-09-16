Sand Springs was able to continue its eight-game winning streak by knocking off Ponca City, but then the winning ways came to a halt in a district loss to Owasso last week.
Prior to Tuesday’s game against Muskogee, Sand Springs was 14-8 overall and 6-2 in District 6A-3. The Sandites are wedged into a three-team race for the 6A-3 crown with a few weeks left in district play.
Recent games
Sept. 10
Sand Springs 10, Ponca City 0 (District 6A-3 game)
Aliyah Taff picked up the pitching victory for Sand Springs, thanks to a no-hit effort. She only issued one walk and recorded five strikeouts.
On offense, Sabrina Usher powered Sand Springs with a 2-for-4 effort with a double and a two-run home run to cap the run-rule victory.
Taff chipped in on offense with a double and a run batted in. Felicity Horn notched a double and a triple with a run batted in, and Avery Tanner knocked in two runs.
Owasso 8, Sand Springs 3 (District 6A-3 game)
Sand Springs wasn’t able to overcome the Rams’ offensive onslaught of two runs in the first inning and two in the second. Then after a run in the fourth inning, Owasso sealed the game with three runs in the sixth frame.
Mackenzie Bechtold was tagged with the loss in the pitching circle for Sand Springs.
On offense, Tanner and Jolee McNally both had singles. Madison Lee went 2 for 3, and Usher had two runs batted in in Sand Springs’ three-run third inning.
Upcoming games
Thursday, Sept. 19 - Shawnee at Sand Springs, 5 p.m.*
Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Owasso at Sand Springs, 5:30 p.m.*
*District 6A-3 games
“We need to stay focused and play one game at a time,” Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown said. “Hopefully we can put everything together from offense to defense.”