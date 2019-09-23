Sand Springs bounced back from a loss to Jenks on Sept. 10 with a victory over Berryhill, and the Sandites kept it rolling last week.
The Sandites took down Booker T. Washington before finishing second at the Mustang tournament over the weekend.
“It was a great weekend for us,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “We went 3-2 with wins over Enid, Choctaw and Carl Albert. The only losses were both to Mustang, and we were the only ones to take a set off them at the tournament.”
Recent results
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Sand Springs 3, Booker T. Washington 1 (25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 25-14)
The Sandites expanded on the win over Berryhill with a home victory over the Hornets. On the same day, Sand Springs debuted at No. 12 in the Class 6A rankings.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Sand Springs 2, 5A No. 6 Carl Albert 0 (25-14, 25-19)
Sand Springs 2, 6A No. 16 Choctaw 1 (25-18, 23-25, 15-12)
Sand Springs 2, Enid 0 (26-24, 25-19)
6A No. 6 Mustang 3, Sand Springs 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-20)
6A No. 6 Mustang 2, Sand Springs 1 (14-25, 25-23, 15-11)
Against Class 5A No. 6 Carl Albert, Devree Youngblood posted six kills, seven digs and two aces for Sand Springs. Cloe Campfield added eight kills, and Madison Burris registered 10 assists, five digs, two blocks and two kills.
“We were missing one of our starters and freshman Payton Robbins stepped up and really helped us up front,” Jackson said. “Gillian Wicker, Jentry Hughes, Olivia DeWitt and Charley Fahland all came in at times to give some starters some breaks in the back row, and they all did a nice job.
“The win over Carl Albert should help us in the rankings, especially votes from the west side teams. Overall, it was a great weekend and fought through adversity and competed with some good teams from the west.”