Sandites split pair of road contests last week.
Sand Springs’ volleyball team went 1-1 last week in matches against a top 10 Class 6A team in Jenks and a solid Berryhill team that figures to be in the mix in 4A this season.
The Sandites lost in three sets to Jenks, and they rallied two days later with a four-set victory over Berryhill.
Recent results
Sept. 10
Jenks 3, Sand Springs 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-19)
Devree Youngblood led the charge for the Sandites with 14 kills, one block and 12 digs. Cloe Campfield added six kills, a block and 10 digs. Madison Blaylock recorded 14 digs and four assists, while Madison Burris and Raylynn Mong combined for 25 assists and 18 digs.
“Jenks was a tough match against what I think will be a top 10 team in the state,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “We had competitive sets with them, and it was good to see fight from our team.
“I thought Devree Youngblood had a really good mindset and drive that game that lead to some great stats.”
Sept. 12
Sand Springs 3, Berryhill 1 (25-19, 27-29, 25-15, 25-17)
Vanessa Wyrick checked in with two aces, three blocks and five kills. Meanwhile, Mong had 17 assists, three aces and 13 digs in the winning effort.
Youngblood registered 15 digs, 10 kills and had a swing rate of 2.4. Burris also had two aces, nine kills, 13 assists and three blocks.
“Against Berryhill, we played very sloppy, but it was a solid win to get against a team that won over 30 games last year,” Jackson said. “I loved the effort in the second set, even though we dropped it. Fighting for points in the 20s is a sign of a good team.”
Upcoming matches
Sept. 21 — Mustang tournament
Sept. 24 — at Union
“We are looking forward to going to the Mustang tournament this weekend and playing some good west side teams,” Jackson said.