Derek Jackson wanted his team to send thank you letters to assistant coach Alicia Mong. Little did he know Mong had asked the same thing of the Sand Springs volleyball team, only to direct the letters to Jackson.
What he received was special and left him nearly speechless.
In one of the notes, the player who addressed Jackson thanked him repeatedly for his continued efforts to trying to make the team better and “not sugarcoating things, because that really is what our team needs.” The player also thanked Jackson for just being who he is and the kind of person who is driving the team to succeed.
“It meant more than the athlete that wrote it could imagine,” said Jackson, who is in his first year as the Sandites’ coach. “We as coaches sometimes get caught up listening to the negative and worrying about the little things. So it’s always a refreshing thing to hear someone say ‘good job,’ ‘thank you,’ ‘you care’ and ‘hey, we see you giving tons of effort.’
“It definitely helped ground me back to focusing on what’s important for them and me.”
Jackson and his Sandites are coming off a 1-6 start after the opening week of the season. A 3-0 win over Okay was sprinkled in before losses to Victory Christian, Edmond North, Bishop Kelley, Union and Stillwater at the Union Invitational.
“We competed very well with some of the best teams in the state,” Jackson said. “We progressed mentally on how to compete with the elite teams and how to fight through tough stretches.”
Leading the charge at the Union Invitational was Raylynn Mong with 50 assists, while Devree Youngblood had 35 kills and 48 digs. Cloe Campfield had 29 kills, eight digs, two blocks and two aces, and Madison Burris added 55 assists, 26 digs, 19 kills and five aces.
The Sandites will close out this week’s action with the Sandite Invitational, where they’ll host McLain, Rogers and Tecumseh among other teams.