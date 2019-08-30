Sand Springs’ winning ways came to an end, but the Sandites didn’t go down without a fight. It was an abbreviated week for Sand Springs, and it included a straight-set win over Bartlesville before pushing Lincoln Christian, last season’s Class 3A champion, to the limit.
“I think it says something about what we’re doing here at Sand Springs when you push a team like Lincoln to five (sets),” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “Even if we didn’t win on the scoreboard, it’s a step in the right direction.”
RESULTS
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Sand Springs 3, Bartlesville 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-14)
Raylynn Mong paced the Sandites with 22 assists and nine digs, and Devree Youngblood accounted for 14 kills, two aces and seven digs.
In addition, Cloe Campfield logged seven kills, 12 digs and two aces. Madison Blaylock recorded two aces and 11 digs, and Madison Burris added seven kills and nine assists.
The win, at the time, ran the Sandites winning streak to eight straight matches.
“One of our focuses is to defend the home court that we have talked about before,” Jackson said. “It is awesome to also get wins outside of Sand Springs. Bartlesville had a good student section that was loud and rowdy and their volleyball team worked hard, so it was good for us to go into that environment and come out with a win.
“It helps prove how much work these girls have put in during the summer practice.”
Thursday, Aug. 29
Lincoln Christian 3, Sand Springs 2 (19-25, 25-11, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6)
Sand Springs won the first set and rebounded in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth set, which went Lincoln Christian’s way, 15-6.
“Two of the five sets that we lost, we had too many errors,” Jackson said. “You can’t have many unforced errors when trying to beat a top-tier team like the reigning 3A state champ. The sets we won were characterized by good aggressive swings, good blocking up front and hard work in the back row.”