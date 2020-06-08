TULSA, Okla. – Three men pleaded guilty this week to federal gun charges, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
The three defendants pleaded guilty to being felons in possession of a firearm and ammunition. By law, convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms. The cases are part of the Justice Department’s Project Guardian, an initiative designed to reduce gun violence across the country.
“Project Guardian reduces gun crime by prosecuting the illegal possession of guns by prohibited persons, including felons, domestic abusers, and drug addicts. The prosecution of these cases fosters communities where families feel safer and businesses can thrive,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores
Damico Rashaad Hunter, 24, of Sand Springs, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Hunter and a passenger were pulled over on July 24, 2018, for traffic violations. Officers discovered a loaded Glock .40 S&W caliber pistol and ammunition under his seat. In a written plea agreement, Hunter stated that on the date of the stop, he knowingly possessed the firearm and ammunition. The Tulsa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.
Dallas Gray Morton, 20, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On Oct. 1, 2019, during a traffic stop for speeding and expired tags, Morton refused to stop and eluded officers throughout Tulsa. Morton eventual stopped, fled on foot, and tried to discard his weapon. Officers then arrested him. Officers found Morton’s loaded Smith and Wesson .40 S&W caliber semi-automatic pistol. Morton also had an additional loaded magazine for the gun in his pocket. On February 24, 2020, officers found a semi-automatic pistol and a Glock GMBH 9X19 caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition during a second stop for a traffic violation. The Tulsa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.
Brian James Susi, 32, of Broken Arrow, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to a Criminal Complaint filed Feb. 24, 2020, the Owasso Police Department received a report that on Dec. 30, 2019, an individual, later discovered to be Susi, had shoplifted gun holsters, phone covers and other items at a Walmart. An Owasso police officer observed Susi in the parking lot and stopped him. The officer searched his vehicle and discovered stolen items, hypodermic needles, black mask and gloves, and a Smith and Wesson .380 ACP caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition. The officer also found assorted burglary tools, including zip ties, a flashlight, black tape, two screw drivers, a razor blade, and an auto window punch. In his plea agreement, Susi admitted to being a felon and knowingly possessing the pistol and ammunition found in the car.
According to the Complaint, Susi was also arrested during an undercover prostitution investigation at a local hotel on Jan. 15, 2020. According to the Complaint, officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a Glock GMBH 9X19 caliber semi-automatic pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition. The firearm was stolen during a vehicle burglary that took place four days earlier.
In his written plea agreement, Susi admitted to being a felon in possession of both firearms and the ammunition. The Owasso Police Department, the Tulsa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark R. Morgan is prosecuting the cases.