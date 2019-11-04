And the winner is… NEXT.
The NEXT Sunday school class won the 2019 Olivet Fall Family Day, Sunday, Nov. 3 at Oilvet Baptist Church.
Olivet held a family fun day, complete with games, food, inflatables, and a gourmet hot dog contest. Each of the Sunday school classes created original gourmet hot dogs and decorated their tents accordingly. Local Celebrity judges, Leader Managing Editor Kirk McCracken and Pratt Elementary Principal Joey Bean, were given the task of picking the winner, and NEXT won, just edging out the Oilvet staff.
The NEXT hot dog had an all-American feel, and their tent was decorated like a 1950s diner with a jukebox.
The most creative hot dog was a Cajun hot dog with shrimp creole and a hot link. Max Fontnot, who is from Louisiana, brought a bit of his home town to Sand Springs.
“Shrimp Creole is my favorite so I added it to a hot dog,” Fontnot said.
Fontnot’s tent was also decorated as “The Big Easy” bringing the whole New Orleans experience.
Olivet Senior Adult Pastor Don Cook said the church did this a few years ago but had a chili contest.
“We had around 18 different types of chili and we had desert,” he said. “This year we decided to do hot dogs.”
There were six different gourmet hot dogs to choose from that had everything from mac ‘n cheese to bacon to sour cream.
The event also had a pickle ball tournament, which is a sport that combines the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, and a karaoke contest, games, and bouncy houses.
Church member Amie Taber said the fall family day takes the place of a Halloween celebration, allowing members to invite people to church and focus on the visitors. Fall carnivals and Halloween parties can have hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people that attend, but this gives church members the opportunity to meet the guests.