Kinard fired as head coach
After 13 years at the helm, Dustin Kinard was fired as the head coach of the Sand Springs Sandites. On Nov. 26, Kinard was called into the office of Sand Springs Athletic Director Rod Sitton and was told he was relieved of his coaching duties.
“I was fired,” Kinard said. “I would never quit on anything.”
The firing came as quite a surprise to Sandite fans. Kinard had just announced he was cancer free after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. Last August, Kinard told the Tulsa World he was “cancer free,” 11 months after being diagnosed.
With the exception of Frank Tillery, Kinard has had one of the best careers at Sand Springs. Tillery won the 1966 state championship while coaching the Sandites, and Kinard almost had one in 2015.
The Sandites went 64-76 in Kinard’s 13 seasons, reaching the playoffs seven times and finishing runner-up to Bixby for the 6A Division II title in 2015.
The Sandites went 2-8 in his final season.
In a statement to the Tulsa World, Sandites athletic director Rod Sitton said:
“We are extremely proud of our Sandite football program. Our goal is to continue to cultivate young players while teaching students the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and hard work. After much reflection and thoughtful consideration, we decided to make a coaching change in preparation for the 2020-21 football season. We wish to thank coach Dustin Kinard for his tenure as head coach.”
Softball makes it five in a row
The Sand Springs fast-pitch softball team earned its fifth-straight state tournament appearance and its seventh in the last eight seasons.
Facing elimination in the regional tournament, Sand Springs had to beat Choctaw twice while battling intermittent rain showers, a nearly two-hour weather delay.
Knowing that one loss would end their season, the Sandite softball team relied on the pitching of Aliyah Taff and clutch hitting when they needed it to claim three victories — including back-to-back wins against Choctaw — to win a Class 6A regional title at the Sand Springs Sports Complex.
The Sandite girls advanced to the state tournament where they had the Moore Lions on the ropes but a series of miscues on defense allowed Moore back in the game.
Sand Springs squandered a five-run lead as Moore scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to pull out the win. Five of the Lions’ runs came with two outs as they capitalized on three walks and two errors by Sand Springs.
Catcher Sabrina Usher went 4-for-4, including an RBI double in the second and a three-run homer in the fourth that gave Sand Springs a 7-2 lead. Rachel Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Felicity Horn added two hits.
Sand Springs ended the season with a 23-13 record.
Klinck hired to as new football coach
Former former Jenks High standout Bobby Klinck will be Sand Springs’ new head football coach.
Klinck guided East Central to a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 2012 and has been defensive coordinator at Owasso the past three years, helping the Rams win 6A Division I championships in 2017 and 2019.
“I think (Sand Springs is) a great community and I see an administration that is ready to take a step forward, and I’m excited that I get a chance to do something about it,” Klinck said.
Klinck, 37, was part of football royalty during his Jenks playing days. He rushed for 2,515 yards and 33 touchdowns over three seasons and also starred on defense, leading the Trojans to three consecutive state championships (1998-2000).
He received All-State recognition from the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Coaches Association as a senior and the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma player of the year.
Sandite girls qualify for state for third-straight year
The 2018-19 Sand Springs girls basketball team headed back to the Class 6A state tournament for the third year in a row, and the girls were looking to put a second gold ball in the trophy case.
In 1994, Sand Springs beat Choctaw, 43-40, to hoist the school’s only girls basketball gold ball, closing out a 27-1 season under the direction of head coach Linda Garrett.
Twenty-five years later, seniors Holly Kersgieter, Destiny Johnson, and Isabella Regalado helped Sand Springs coast through the regional tournament, beating Owasso and Ponca City. They then beat No. 3 Moore for the area championship and a trip to state where Norman was waiting for them.
Sand Springs started the state tournament game hot but cooled off, and Norman’s Kendra Gillispie heated up, scoring a game-high 29 points to lead the Tigers to a 59-52 first-round victory. The Sandites did not have an answer for Gillispie, a 6-foot-2 sophomore center.
Sand Springs (21-5) held Gillispie to only two points in the third quarter, but she exploded for 12 points in the fourth, answering almost every Sandites basket.
Boys Soccer makes the playoffs
With one of the best seasons in school history, the Sand Springs boys not only qualified for the Class 6A state playoffs, they also won a playoff game.
The Sandites beat Enid, 1-0, in the first round of the state tournament, but fell to Jenks in the quarterfinals. Sophomore Fernando Saldana led the team in scoring for the season and goalkeepers Xander Quiroga and Ethan Tippet split time in the net.
On April 18, 2019, Sand Springs beat Capitol Hill, 4-2, to end the regular season, assuring themselves a spot in the Class 6A state playoffs. Luke Jeffus scored a hat trick and Jack Bratcher added another goal all in the first half, taking a 4-0 lead into halftime.
Sand Springs ended the season 13-3 and 5-2 Dist. 6A-4.