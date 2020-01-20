Page Academy student Brycen Pippin had always been interested in how things worked. When he was a kid, he would take a part bikes and put them back together.
Now, at age 17, he’s doing it again, but it’s not out of curiosity. Pippin is giving back.
Page Academy, Sand Springs’ alternative school, now has a bicycle restoration shop that restores old bikes for children that don’t have bikes. Principal Steve Perdue said Page Academy teacher, and high school soccer coach, Garland Betts, started working with Pippin and the bike shop was created.
“It started with a vision of trying to think of something we could do to give back to the community because our kids are really good at giving back. They are willing to work. They don’t always have money to give that way, but they are willing to work,” Perdue said.
Pippin is in charge of the bike shop, and he started without any tools of his own. He was borrowing tools from teacher Brad Ehmke, but Church That Matters saw a need and wanted to help.
CTM Pastor Rusty Gunn put out a call for used bicycles and two truckloads of bikes and bike parts were donated. Gunn also bought a bike rack for Pippin to use and a tool kit to make things a bit easier.
“At first there wasn’t an incentive for (school) credit or anything,” Pippin said. “I didn’t know I could get a school credit for this, but as it turns out, I can get a credit. That’s an incentive now, but, at first, it was just something cool, and I could say I gave these bikes away to kids. They might get a cool Christmas or birthday.”
When Gunn was told about the bike shop he sprung into action and started helping. At the time, he didn't know he was helping out a friend. Pippin attended Church That Matters in the past, and Pippin and Gunn formed a friendship that is even stronger now.
Page Academy is located in the old Central Elementary School building and there are a lot of classrooms to work with. Pippin chose a room and it is full of bikes in all sizes, bike parts, tools, tubes, tires, and rims.
“I use to ride bikes when I was little – I haven’t ridden a bike in years – but I would take them apart. I’ve always done that with electronics or bikes or cars or anything. Now that I’m getting cars, I’m doing that with cars,” Pippen said.
Perdue said Pippin is very mechanically inclined and this should come easy for him.
Pippin, who will eventually graduate, wants to see the bike shop live on and continue to grow. However, he has plans for the shop while he’s there, and he wants to see dedicated students get involved. He’s already recruited fellow Page Academy student, Garrett Fitzgerald, who also has a love for taking things a part and putting them back together. Fitzgerald is also excited about giving back to the community.
“I’d like for more people to get involved. It will be easier, but I want people who want to work. I want people to have that feeling of fixing up a bike and giving it away to someone and experiencing that,” Pippin said.
Page Academy is teaming up with Sand Springs Community Services, and the organization will help find children in need of a bicycle.
Last week, Steve Johnson, who has worked in bike shops, meet with Pippin, Fitzgerald, Gunn, and Perdue and gave the students pointers on how to fix certain bikes. He also gave Gunn and Perdue a list of things the students need to be successful at fixing old and new bikes.