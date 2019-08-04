A Sand Springs woman reportedly died in a crash on U.S. 412 at 81st W. Avenue August 3.
Sharon McLane, 50, was driving her 1997 BMW Z3 westbound on U.S. 412 and attempting to take the exit to 81st W. Avenue when she veered off the roadway to the left for an unknown reason, overcorrected, veered off the road to the right, hit a ditch, rolled and was ejected around 1:30 p.m. August 3, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
McLane was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where she was pronounced dead from massive injuries, according to a report.
Troopers are still investigating McLane’s condition at the time of the crash and the cause of the collision.