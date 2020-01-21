Troy Cox knows a lot about cars, and every Saturday he is considered an expert.
Cox, owner of Cecil and Sons Tires in Sand Springs and Sapulpa, guest hosts a weekly radio show on KRMG called “Wheels Car Care” with fellow car enthusiasts, Lloyd Bolin and Tom Sewell.
“We’ve been doing this for around 10 years,” Cox said. “Sometimes we get calls, texts or emails (from listeners), and sometimes we just talk to each other.”
The radio show, hosted by KRMG’s Denver Foxx, airs every Saturday morning, starting at 7 a.m. during the “Ask the Experts” weekend, and they talk about anything that has to do with cars and trucks.
Whether it’s vehicle recalls, winterizing cars, or new features on cars, the radio show will discuss anything car related.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, the three experts answered questions about nitrogen in tires and cleaning head lights, and hall of famer, Emmett Hahn, called in the show to talk about the Chili Bowl, a race he started over 30 years ago.
Cox said the radio hasn’t always been him, Sewell and Bolin. They’ve had some line-up changes throughout the years, but the three have gotten into a groove and they give advice every Saturday from 7 to 8 a.m.
The show is sponsored by Cecil and Sons Discount Tires and Tulsa Gas Technologies.