TTCU Federal Credit Union broke ground on a new branch in Sand Springs on Oct. 30. The branch will be part of TTCU’s network of branches serving communities in northeast Oklahoma.
“I’d like to welcome TTCU to the Sand Springs community,” Mayor Jim Spoon said. “Sand Springs has been experiencing a lot of growth, and TTCU is helping us continue to build that momentum.”
The 2,700 square-foot, energy-efficient branch was designed by Cyntergy and will be built by Cowen Construction. The branch will be located at the entrance of the 30-acre River West Development at the intersection of Main St. and Morrow Rd.
“TTCU is excited to join the River West Development,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “Our members have been wanting a branch in Sand Springs for a long time, and this location will be easy to access.”
The branch employs a hybrid design – in-between a traditional branch and an open-concept branch - to meet multi-generational needs. The branch entrance features community space with seating and a coffee bar, and a wall of glass brings lots of natural light. Four offices will also provide space for meeting with branch staff. In addition to traditional tellers, the branch will also feature cutting-edge technology. Three interactive teller machines will connect members with video tellers for simple transactions to cut down on wait times.
“It’s great news that TTCU is moving forward with their investment in our community, and we’re excited to see this project come to fruition,” City Manager Elizabeth Gray said. “They will be a great addition to the retail and restaurants already in place in the River West Development.”
The new branch is expected to open in 2020.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with sixteen branches; six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, one in Bixby, Jenks, Claremore, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $1.9 billion credit union serving more than 135,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in NE Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.