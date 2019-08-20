TTCU Federal Credit Union recently made a $2,500 donation to Sand Springs schools as part of their School Pride program.
TTCU members choose from more than 60 school pride designs representing different area schools and TTCU makes a donation to the school of their choice each time they use their debit card as part of the program. TTCU reportedly began the program in 2007.
“We know how hard educators work each and every day to make sure that students under their care receive an excellent education,” TTCU CEO and President Tim Lyons said in a statement. “TTCU is proud to support those efforts. Our contribution is our way of honoring our roots as a credit union founded by educators.”
The School Pride program has reportedly distributed more than $1 million to area schools in the last 12 years and more than $30,000 to Sand Springs schools specifically.
Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the money helps supplement the district’s general fund to buy things they need.
“It’s a good partnership,” Durkee said of the partnership with TTCU. “It goes into the general fund to use for curriculum or whatever we need.”