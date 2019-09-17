The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees Integrated Feasibility Study Report and Environmental Assessment was released Sept. 16 for a 33-day comment period.
The feasibility study report and environmental assessment evaluated various alternatives to upgrade and modernize the "very high risk" Tulsa-West Tulsa levees, which are at risk of failure due to overtopping and inadequately controlled under-seepage and through seepage, the effects of which were evident during the 2019 flooding. The tentatively selected plan is estimated to cost $150-$200 million for construction, and includes the following specific improvements:
• 13 miles of a filtered berm with toe drain
• Filtered floodway structure
• Two detention ponds
• Reconstruction of 7 pumps stations for system-wide effectiveness
• Environmental mitigation as applicable and appropriate.
“The public release of the draft tentatively selected plan report is the next key step to modernizing the Tulsa-West Tulsa levees," Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a statement. "By releasing the draft report ahead of the budget process for the next fiscal year, we can continue to stay ahead of schedule for modernizing and upgrading the levees. The opportunity for public comment is especially important given the terrible flooding Oklahoma experienced earlier this year. The draft report outlines the costs and resources necessary to protect the people and property of Tulsa-area communities so we can budget appropriately during the next federal budget cycle. I appreciate the continuous engagement by our state and local partners who are committed to working with us to make sure the Tulsa levees are modernized and will continue to protect homes, businesses and infrastructure, as they have for the past 70 years."
The public is invited to review and comment on the report through October 18, 2019. A public meeting is scheduled for October 8, 2019, at 5:30pm at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs. The report is available in several locations and formats:
• Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District website at www.swt.usace.army.mil/ under the Corps Studies area
• Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Office, Public Affairs Office, 2488 E. 81st Street, Tulsa
• Charles Page Library, 551 E. 45th Street, Sand Springs
Written public comments can be submitted through email to TWT-Levees@usace.army.mil and at the public workshop.
“We are so pleased that the project is right on schedule and that we are progressing as quickly as possible to begin improving the levee system,” Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners Chair Karen Keith said in a statement. “We encourage the public to review the document, attend the public meeting, and provide their comments.”
“This is a great next step to reduce the risk for the community that sits behind the levee,” Todd Kilpatrick, District 12 Levee Commissioner, said in a statement. “We are one step closer to shovels in the ground and implementing this work. It’s a great plan—one we have to make sure is implemented.”
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomes the public’s feedback on the report,” said Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager, Bryan Taylor. “It is critical that the public review this. We want them to be fully aware of what we have planned for the levee system.”