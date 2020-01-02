Everyone wants a pony for Christmas and the Tulsa Boys’ Home boys got two of them on December 15, 2019.
The Tulsa Boys’ Home would like to welcome and introduce its two newest residents “Mikey” and “Prospect.”
“Mikey” and “Prospect” came from a herd of wild mustangs living in Nevada’s Snowstorm Mountains. They were harvested off of public lands by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) due to over population and brought to Arizona where they were trained by inmates at Arizona State Penitentiary as part of the Wild Horse Inmate Program (WHIP) – a collaboration between the BLM and Arizona Department of Corrections.
The program, led by Randy Helm — rancher and former undercover narcotics agent — trains 150 wild mustangs annually that might have spent their lives in long-term BLM holding pens — providing both horse and inmates with a shot at new lives.
Tulsa Boys’ Home is on the leading edge of therapy techniques and programs, and readily recognizes the impact that horses have played in helping the boys heal and build positive relationships. TBH is optimizing its Horsemanship Program to give them greater opportunities to ride and care for the horses while helping build on important relationship skills, such as trust, empathy, cooperation, and patience.
TBH is “kicking up our heels” with excitement about collaborating with state and federal agencies in order to better serve Oklahoma’s most troubled young boys while giving two formerly wild mustangs a loving home.
Tulsa Boys’ Home helps 11 to 18 year old boys with emotional, behavioral, and substance abuse problems, and houses 64 boys a day, 365 days a year. TBH is a Tulsa Area United Way Partner Agency located in west Tulsa County on 160 acres at 2727 S. 137th W. Avenue in Sand Springs. For more information about Tulsa Boys’ Home or to schedule your Hope Tour, visit their website at www.tulsaboyshome.org.
