The Tulsa Boys’ Home is gearing up for their Summer Arts Fair.
The fair is from 3 to 5 p.m. August 2 at the Boys’ Home at 2727 S. 137th W. Avenue and will feature ceramics, cold metal art, creative writing pieces and more designed by the boys. The Tulsa Boys’ Home was the first and remains the largest residential treatment facility for boys between the ages of 11 and 18 with emotional, behavioral and substance abuse problems in the state placed by the Department of Human Services or their families.
There will be a performance of the final act of “12 Angry Men” at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. in the gym. The 2019 Tulsa Boys’ Home Metalworking classes will have more than 50 pieces of original art on display. Some of the art will be for sale and the proceeds will go to the artist. Additionally, there will be archery demonstrations with life-size 3D animal targets at 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. For planning purposes, people are asked to RSVP at https://tbhsummerartfair.app.rsvpify.com/ with number of guests or call at 918- 245-0231.
For more information about the Boys’ Home, visit their website at www.tulsaboyshome.org.