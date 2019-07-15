The Tulsa Health Department is encouraging parents of students entering kindergarten or the 7th grade to visit immunization clinics early to avoid the back-to-school rush.
The Sand Springs Health Center is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 306 E. Broadway. The clinic can be reached at 918-591-6100.
“The immunization clinics get very busy as the first day of school approaches,” said Priscilla Haynes, Tulsa Health Department division chief of preventive health services. “We encourage families to immunize their children now while there is little to no wait time in the clinics. Immunizations are one of the best ways to protect the health of your child against vaccine-preventable diseases.”
The Tulsa Health Department offers several convenient features to help clients during this busy time:
1. Online immunizations records requests
Parents and legal guardians can request immunization records electronically at www.tulsa-health.org/shotrecords. Requests will be processed within 5 business days.
2. Extended hours at two locations
Starting August 5-22, the immunization clinic at the James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 E. Ave. will stay open until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and the Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica, will stay open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. On Fridays, these locations will be open regular hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The demand for vaccines turns into a rush before school starts in August because of the booster shots which are due after a child turns 4, and required before children enter kindergarten. Most children entering kindergarten are required to receive a second dose of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine), a fourth dose of polio vaccine, and a fifth does of DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines). A second dose of varicella is recommended at four years of age.
Children transferring into Oklahoma schools from other states may need the hepatitis A vaccine. This vaccine is not required for all states; however, two doses of hepatitis A vaccine are required for all Oklahoma students in grades kindergarten through twelve. Parents are advised to bring their child’s most recent vaccination record.
Students entering the 7th grade must receive a Tdap booster. Teens in the 8th through 12th grades must also have one dose of Tdap if they have not received it already. Tdap protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough). Meningitis and HPV vaccines are also recommended for adolescents at 11 years of age. First-time college enrollees who will reside on campus are required to receive the meningitis vaccine.
Infants, children and adolescents under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or guardian and bring a copy of their current immunizations record to receive immunizations.
THD accepts the following health insurance: Medicaid, SoonerCare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Community Care, Health Choice, Cigna, and Medicare. It is recommended to check with the insurance company to verify coverage for requested vaccines. Clients with private insurance not listed may pay for vaccines.
Children through age 18 years are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccine for Children program if any of the following apply: they are uninsured, Native American Indian, Native Alaskan, or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.